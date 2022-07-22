Mexican classics and fiesta fun down by the beach…

By day, Pavilion at The Beach is a calm venue. By late afternoon – Saturdays in particular – it’s buzzing. And that’s all down to La Mezcaleria, now bringing its second branch of the successful Mexican-inspired magic to JBR.

Inside, it’s a fun and relaxed atmosphere with jungle chic interiors featuring bright green walls and even brighter plants.

We nabbed a table that looked out onto a double-tap-worthy view of Ain Dubai. You’ll be sitting comfortably in a plush seat for the next four hours as a gamut of Mexican classics are brought directly to your table.

Starters feature salmon tacos, chicken and cheese quesadillas, while mains include tenderloin, grilled chicken, sea bass and penne arabiatta. The sea bass was served with a tangy ratatouille, fresh asparagus, zingy lemon beurre blanc, while the pasta was simple yet skillfully executed with roma tomato marinara, chili flakes and basil.

You’ll wash this little lot down with house wines, spirits and cocktails, which include peach bellinis, refreshing sangrias and rather strong lemon margaritas.

The whole space does feel on the smaller side, but the party is spread across two floors and an outdoor terrace. While it welcomes larger groups, it’s all a little ad hoc as smaller tables are pushed together.

If you’re after a quiet, let’s catch-up and chat brunch, this is not the place. The atmosphere (and volume) gets turned up several notches, as desserts are followed by dancing. One for your new ‘party brunches’ list.

Pavilion at The Beach, JBR, Dubai, Dhs180 with soft drinks, Dhs250 with beer and wine, Dhs350 with open bar, Dhs480 with premium open bar, Sat 1pm to 3am. Tel: (0)56 520 2020. @lamezcaleriajbr