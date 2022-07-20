Sponsored: Three bars, several summer events, one mega music hub on car park level P7…

Media One Hotel may be home to some of the city’s favourite happy hour deals and sports bars, but the car park is where it’s at this summer.

The new summer series takes place throughout the hotter months on P7 (that’s car park level 7) until September 30, and features a weekly line-up of exciting musical mini-festivals, such as Oblivion, Ibiza Global Fest, Love Parties, Octimad and Garage Nation.

Here’s a look at the upcoming calendar of events…

July 23: Oblivion

The next chapter in the brilliant Oblivion festival series will see the brand return to P7 Arena on Saturday July 23. Expect an epic live set by Hamburg-based headliner, Maksim Dark. Can’t make it on July 23? Oblivion returns for another unforgettable night of music on September 24.

July 22: Audio.Gasm

Deep tech lovers are in for a treat when the brand new Audio.Gasm night lands at P7 on Friday July 22. Partnering with the mighty Ibiza Global Radio, vocal-inspired hits will be spun by the resident DJs.

July 29 and 30: Perceptions and Minimal Room

The party doesn’t stop as the month comes to an end, with a huge duo of techno festivals taking over the arena on Friday July 29 and Saturday July 30. Perceptions on the Friday and Minimal Room on the Saturday will both see some special guests spin, so stay tuned.

August date TBC: Cult

Dubai-based nightlife heavyweight Adam Cotier brings his Cult brand back to the P7 Arena this August for an epic night of music. Fresh from a sell out festival in the Maldives, Cult teams up with Saudi-based Glitch for a night you won’t want to miss.

After that, live music nights to look forward to include the return of techno festival Perceptions on August 19 and September 16, Space on September 2 and the next installment of Garage Nation on September 17.

Ticket prices vary according to each individual event.

Commenting on the upcoming line-up, hotel manager Lukas Tremmel says, “We are very proud that we have created our own underground space, that Dubai’s nightlife was very much lacking. It’s raw, industrial and everything opposite to the pretentious scene in Dubai. The success already excites us with where it’ll go in the future.”

P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, weekly until September 30. Tel: (0)4) 427 1000. @p7arena