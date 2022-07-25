The extra flight will accommodate passengers affected by the issues at London Heathrow…

Emirates is adding a third daily flight to London Gatwick this week, as the airline continues to help passengers looking to get back to the British capital. From Wednesday July 27 until Wednesday August 3, Emirates will fly between Dubai and London Gatwick three times per day.

The third daily flight has been added in response to the adjustments and capacity restrictions introduced by London Heathrow in a bid to ease operational pressures at the airport. Staff shortages have caused disruption to UK summer travel plans, with flight cancellations resulting in travel chaos across the country. Heathrow, as one of the world’s busiest airports, has been particularly badly affected, and as such has placed a cap on departing passengers of 100,000 per day until September 11.

Emirates’ customers impacted by capacity adjustments at London Heathrow will be contacted directly by the airline or their travel agent. Flight EK011 will depart Dubai at 2.30am, landing at London Gatwick at a local time of 7.05am. On the return, EK012 will leave London Gatwick at 9.15am, landing back in Dubai at 7.25pm GST. Both flights will be operated by the Emirates Boeing 777, with Economy, Business and First class tickets available.

Aside from the three daily services to London Gatwick, Emirates will continue to operate six daily flights to and from London Heathrow, and will restart a daily service to London Stansted from August 1.