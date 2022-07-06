Make the most of the long weekend…

If you’re not travelling this Eid, don’t fret: there’s plenty of places to enjoy a getaway closer to home. Here, we present an Eid staycation for every occasion, whether it’s a family getaway, romantic desert retreat or an all-inclusive escape with your besties. You’re welcome.

These are the best staycation deals in the UAE for Eid Al Adha.

Dubai

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Make the most of the few days off for Eid Al-Fitr and check-in to the beautiful Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Included in the staycation rate, you’ll get a a lavish buffet breakfast, plus dinner at Mezzerie where you’ll enjoy flavourful Middle Eastern fare along with complimentary free-flowing house beverages from 6pm to 9pm. Laze on the golden beach, cool off in our adults-only temperature-controlled pool, or unwind at the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Spa.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, The Palm, rates from Dhs2,000. Tel: (0)4 818 2222, hilton.com

25Hotel Dubai One Central

Check-in for a summer staycation at Downtown’s coolest address, 25hours Hotel One Central, and you’ll get 40 per cent off their collection of sleek suites when you book a minimum of two nights. Valid until September 30 on 25hours Hotel’s range of beautifully-designed themed suites, including the Farmstay Suites, Artist Village Suites to the Hakawati Suite, the special staycation deal also includes early check-in at 10am and late check-out at 2pm and a daily buffet breakfast for two.

25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Dubai, rates from Dhs1,517. Tel: (0)4 210 2525. 25hours-hotels.com

The First Collection Business Bay

Business Bay’s newest four-star address invites UAE residents to check-in and check-out its facilities for as little as Dhs300 per room per night this Eid. The centrally-located hotel offers staycation deals for Dhs300 with breakfast or Dhs425 for half board, which includes an overnight stay in a deluxe room, early check-in, late check-out, unlimited access to the on-site gym and open-air pool, plus 20 per cent off food and drink. Take your pick from healthy bites at Risen artisanal bakery, or tuck into modern Mediterranean dishes at Vyne or the meaty menu at The Blacksmith. There is also a free shuttle service to the Dubai Mall and trendy beachfront hotspot, La Mer.

The First Collection Business Bay, doubles from Dhs300. Tel: (0)4 873 4445, thefirstcollection.ae/business-bay/special-offers/

Raffles Dubai

Check into one of the signature rooms at Raffles Dubai this Eid, and enjoy a family staycation with lots of benefits. With the special summer offer, you’ll get an overnight stay with daily breakfast in all-day dining restaurant, Azur, an upgrade to half board that includes a three-course set menu in Solo or Raffles Salon, and tickets to Snow Park at Ski Dubai and a Vox Cinema ticket too. Back at the hotel, there’s 20 per cent off spa treatments and further food and drink, plus a 25 per cent discount at Topspin Wafi for paddle and tennis.

Raffles Dubai, Wafi, doubles from Dhs1,200. Tel: (0)4 324 8888, raffles.com/

Palazzo Versace Dubai

Enjoy a stylish Eid staycation at Palazzo Versace Dubai, iwth a range of dining, spa and stay deals running from July 8 to 16. Make the most of the long break and check-in to one of the haute hotel rooms from Dhs1,000 per room per night, which includes an overnight stay in a deluxe room, daily breakfast at Giardino for two adults, and 20 per cent discounts on massages at The SPA and other dining experiences.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, doubles from Dhs1,000. Tel:(04) 556 8888, palazzoversace.ae

Legoland Hotel Dubai

Legoland is rolling out the red carpet for little travellers this Eid, with a whole host of tailor-made activities that range from in-room themes, to character appearances, Lego pit pool and the addition of arts and crafts this Eid. From July 8 to 11, Eid Al Adha staycations come with full hotel acess plus access to either Legoland theme park or Legoland water park (stay two days and enjoy access to both), plus a buffet breakfast, creative workshops and fun Eid activities.

Legoland Hotel, Dubai Parks and Resorts, doubles from Dhs 1,425. Tel: (0)4 820 3123, legoland.com

The St Regis Dubai, The Palm

This summer, The St Regis Dubai, The Palm invites residents to enjoy the luxuries of a five-star resort on their doorstep. The staycation package is valid all summer long (including over Eid), with rates starting from Dhs850, and includes complimentary breakfast for two at Cordelia and 25 per cent off restaurants and spa. Those looking to shop for some DSS bargains also benefit from direct connectivity to Nakheel Mall, while others still braving beach days are within close proximity to Palm West Beach.

The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Palm Tower, doubles from Dhs850. (0)4 218 0000, stregisdubaithepalm.com.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

Book a snowy escape this Eid with a stay in Dubai’s chalet style resort, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates. Book between three and five nights and enjoy 15 per cent off the best available rate when booking one of their luxurious rooms, or book six nights or more and enjoy 20 per cent off the best available rate, with breakfast included. You’ll also get 15 per cent off in THAT Concept Store, a special ticket price for Ski Dubai, 15 per cent off on afternoon tea by Chef Vineet Bhatia and 20 per cent off on any body treatments at SENSASIA Stories Spa.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha. kempinski.com

Centara Mirage Beach Resort

For a family-friendly stay with everything included, check-in this Eid for an all-inclusive getaway at Centara Mirage Beach Resort. Inspired by mythical Thai and Arabian adventures, the themed destination resort offers facilities for guests of all ages, including three Kids’ Clubs for younger guests and club lounge benefits. Spend your days exploring the water park, complete with a lazy river, kids’ fun water play area, waterslides and cliff jumping points, then wine and dine at restaurants around the fully integrated destination. All-inclusive doubles start from Dhs2,000 this Eid.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, Deira Islands, doubles from Dhs2,000. Tel: (0)4 522 9999. centarahotelsresorts.com

Al Habtoor Polo Resort

Unrolling against the backdrop of the perfectly manicured polo lawns, Habtoor Polo Resort feels worlds away from the bright, bustling city. There’s a duo of staycation deals to tempt UAE residents this July, with a two-night stay in a deluxe room with polo view priced at Dhs1,899 per couple, inclusive of breafast at Andalucia restaurant, afternoon tea at the Equestrian Lounge and complimentary access to the pool and beach at sister property, Habtoor Grand. Upgrade to a stay at one of the executive suites, and you’ll get all of that for Dhs2,999 per couple.

Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Wadi Al Safa 5, doubles from Dhs1,899. Tel: (0)4 435 4417, alhabtoorpoloresort.com

ME Dubai

ME Dubai’s ‘Treat Yourself’ package can be availed this Eid, and includes a one-night stay in the Chic Suite, VIP in-room amenities, a sumptuous breakfast at Central and intimate dinner for two at ME Dubai’s Latin restaurant, DESEO. This summer, guests may stay longer with complimentary early check-in or late check-out.

ME by Melia, The Opus, Business Bay, doubles from Dhs1,999. Tel: (0)4 525 2500, mebymelia.com

Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection

Check in for some family-friendly fun at the Habtoor Grand Resort this Eid and with a minimum two-night stay, you’ll get between Dhs200 and Dhs400 credit back to spend on food and drink, depending on which room category you book. On top of that, there’s unlimited access to the pool, beach and kids’ club, daily buffet breakfast and up to four bronze tickets to La Perle. You get Dhs200 per room per stay for standard rooms, Dhs300 per room per stay for club rooms, and Dhs400 per room per stay for suites. You’ll need code A1764 to book.

Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, doubles from Dhs800. Tel: (04) 399 5000, marriott.com

InterContinental Dubai Festival City

InterContinental Dubai Festival City has teamed up with British artist Claire Luxton for a series of fully immersive experiences that can be booked until mid-July. Celebrating the joy of worldliness and the beauty of global travel as told through a Claire Luxton lens, natural flora and fauna signatures can be experienced at the limited-edition suite, where guests can enjoy a drawn bath experience with a curated soundscape, a special playlist and coffee table books reflecting Luxton’s travels. Guests booking the suite at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City will also be offered afternoon tea for two at CHOIX and a massage for two in the hotel’s luxury spa.

InterContinental Dubai Festival City, Dubai, Claire Luxton suite doubles from Dhs9,151. Tel: (0)4 701 1111, ihg.com

Abu Dhabi

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi



This Eid, discover Shangri-La Resort, Qaryat Al Beri and you’ll get a three-night stay for the price of two. Room rates start from Dhs877 per night, and include an overnight stay in one of Shangri-La’s luxurious rooms, plus the option to upgrade to include a daily buffet breakfast at Sofra as well as a 3pm late check-out. It’s valid until July 17.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, Khor Al Maqta, doubles from Dhs877. Tel: (0)2 509 8888, shangri-la.com

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

Enjoy a two-night escape to the impossibly white shores of Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island this Eid, where room rates start from Dhs2,600 per room per night. With that, you’ll get to check-in to either a premium king with access to the shared river pool or a suite with stunning sea views, and enjoy all-inclusive drinks and dining. For a VIP upgrade, book one of the Club Prive Villas, complete with private pool, around-the-clock butler service and exclusive access to dining at the Club House.

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, doubles from Dhs2,600. Tel: (0)2 492 2222, rixos.com

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche

Check-in to this Art Deco-inspired masterpiece on Abu Dhabi Corniche this Eid, and you’ll enjoy a free breakfast, half board upgrade to include a dinner buffet and 25 per cent off further food and drink as well as spa treatments. Rates start from Dhs625, and are valid until July 15.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Corniche Road East, doubles from Dhs625. Tel: (0)2 813 7777, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

There’s a duo of top staycations to enjoy at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers this summer, whether you’re all about action and adventure, or your idea of fun is feasting your way around a hotel restaurant by restaurant. With the Summer Adventure package rates start from Dhs1,000, and you’ll get an overnight stay, breakfast for two at Rosewater restaurant, 20 per cent off food and drink plus spa treatments and two complimentary tickets to a Yas Island theme park of your choice. Book a brunch staycation, with rates from Dhs1,200 per room per night, and you’ll get an overnight stay in a superior guestroom, breakfast for two plus brunch at the award-winning Nahaam. There’s a 12pm early check-in and 3pm late check-out (subject to availability), plus 20 per cent off spa treatments and any further food and drink.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Corniche Road, rates from Dhs1,000. Tel: 02 811 5555, hilton.com

Ras Al Khaimah

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert



A host of adventures, activities and experiences await at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert this Eid. A top option for couples looking for a romantic getaway where temperatures are typically cooler than the city, this Desert Conservation resort offers a contemporary interpretation of traditional Bedouin architecture. The all-villa resort has so much to offer, from signature in-villa dining to transformative spa and wellness experiences, and a one-night getaway starts from Dhs1,900, including a stay in a private pool villa, breakfast and a complimentary bird and owl show.

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, Ras Al Khaimah, doubles from Dhs1,900. Tel: 07 206 7777, ritzcarlton.com

Rixos Bab Al Bahr

Head away for an ultra all-inclusive break at Rixos Bab Al Bahr this Eid Al Adha, and when you book two nights or more you’ll get 5 per cent off room bookings, 10 per cent off suite reservations and a 25 per cent discount on massages at the spa. From July 8 to 12, there will be a whole host of Eid activities for the whole family, a special brunch on July 9, and bouncy inflatables, kids shows, a food corner and more fun surprises on July 9 and 10.

Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Al Marjan Island, doubles from Dhs1,500. Tel: (0)7 202 0000, rixos.com/en/eid-al-adha-rixos-bab-al-bahr

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah

Relax and unwind with an elevated island staycation in a seafront or beachfront private pool villa for a restful escape this Eid. Book this offer and enjoy complimentary breakfast for two adults and a Dhs250 credit to redeem at InterContinental Spa. There’s a complimentary international buffet breakfast at Saffar restaurant included, and if you’re heading away with the family, a complimentary extra bed for 1 child can be arranged too.

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa, Hayat Island, Ras Al Khaimah, doubles from Dhs873. icrasalkhaimah.com