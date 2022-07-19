Sponsored: They’re even throwing breakfast and brunch in too…

Looking for a five-star stay without the stuffiness? Dubbed the friendliest five star hotels in the city, thanks to their no-frills approach to impeccable service and style, Radisson Blu Hotels Dubai Waterfront and Canal View, both located in Businses Bay are here to make your summer weekends memorable.

Combining two of our favourite Dubai pasttimes: staycations and brunch, the hotels are both offering a weekend staycation that includes an overnight in one of the comfy rooms, a gourmet brunch with house drinks, a hearty breakfast and full access to the leisure and fitness facilities. Offering even better value for money for families, kids up to six stay for free, while you’ll get 50 per cent off the rate for children aged 7 to 12.

With room rates starting from Dhs540 per person at Canal View and Dhs721 per person at Waterfront, let’s take a closer look.

Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Waterfront

Choose between a Friday or Saturday check-in, where you’ll be able to enjoy a stay in a character-filled guest room while soaking up the waterside views from your balcony. Tan by the pool, work up a sweat in the gym, then reward yourself with a signature serve at the cosy Makar lounge. Of course, Saturday brunch at FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar is not to be missed, with a three-and-a-half hour package featuring sharing plates of tuna ceviche, padron peppers, burrata and a smokehouse board.

Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Canal View

Again you’ve got a choice of Friday or Saturday check-in at Canal View, with access to all the faciltiies to enjoy before a tasty Saturday Brunch at Bai Bar & Terrace. Now inside for the summer season, where the three-hour brunch package can be enjoyed anytime between 12pm and 5pm, and the menu is packed with crowd-pleasing dishes like Tandoori chicken wings, shoftshell crab and a wild mushroom pizza.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, Business Bay, from Dhs721 per person. Tel: (0)4 249 7800, radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-dubai-waterfront

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View, Business Bay, Dubai, from Dhs540 per person. Tel: (0)4 875 3300, radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-dubai-canal