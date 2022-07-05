Sponsored: The perfect getaway on the coveted Palm Jumeirah shores awaits…

If you’re not travelling this summer, you don’t need to miss out a blissful getaway. Thanks to Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, you can enjoy a sun-soaked break without the expense of a pricey flight. UAE residents are invited to enjoy a summer escape on the shores of the Palm Jumeirah, with up to 25 per cent off the best available rate.

Check into one of the resort’s elegant sea-facing rooms, and you’ll enjoy all the five-star comforts of a luxury home away from home. Blending true Waldorf service with decadent design, the resort is a picture-perfect retreat to bask in blissful relaxation. Spend days dipping between the gently lapping sea and the temperature controlled swimming pools, perfect for retreating from the beating summer heat.

With savings on room rates, you’ll have dirhams to splurge on dining at one of the resort’s six restaurants. Whether it’s Michelin-worthy Italian dining at Social by Heinz Beck or a traditional afternoon tea at Waldorf’s signature lobby lounge, there’s a whole host of culinary experiences for foodies to enjoy. Prefer a pampering day at the spa? With a dozen treatment rooms, a duo of couples’ suites, steam rooms and whirlpool hot tubs, the Waldorf Astoria Spa is an ideal oasis to treat the senses.

Those that book one of Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah’s luxe suites will benefit from access to the Pearl Club. Open daily from 8am to 9.30pm, guests can enjoy sunny breakfast, quaint afternoon teas and sunset cocktail hours all against the backdrop of the stunning city skyline.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, The Palm. Tel: (0)4 818 2222, waldorfastoria.com/dubai, @waldorfdubai