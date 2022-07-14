Sponsored: Brunch, an overnight stay, breakfast and beach club access starts from Dhs898 for two…

If you’re staying in Dubai this summer and looking for a fun-filled way to spend your weekend, look no further than the summertime sleepover brunch at the stylish Th8 Palm. A chic beachfront address to make a splash at this season, Th8 Palm invites UAE residents for a summer staycation with perks foodies, sun-seekers and party people will love.

You’ll check in on Saturday just in time for brunch at signature restaurant Envy, where brunchers can look forward to an afternoon of international cuisine, plentiful sips and live entertainment with a Miami twist.

Running from 1pm to 5pm, guests are welcomed into a breezy, whitewashed restaurant, with nautically-themed striped chairs creating a seaside vibe indoors. Start off with freshly shucked oysters from the oyster station, then head to the buffet of mezze platters, cheeses from around the world and fresh salads. From there, pile your plate with cuts from the carving station: juicy herb and pepper grilled salmon and slow roasted beef rump are paired with an array of condiments; or enjoy a bowl of zesty Thai green curry or moreish oven roasted lamb.

Be sure to save room for a trip or two to the observatory, which transforms into a dessert room where you’ll find delicate macaroons, sweet tacos packed with treats, and even a chocolate fountain.

Afterwards, it’s time to explore the hotel, so grab your swimwear and head to Fluid Beach Club for a dip in the infinity pool, or sip cocktails while lounging at sunset. Retire to your contemporary and luxurious guest room for a dreamy nights’ sleep, then wake up refreshed for a delectable buffet breakfast.

Make the most of the facilities on Sunday morning, with a dip in the pool before you check-out and head home.

Th8 Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dhs898 for two with soft drinks and an overnight stay, Dhs1,098 for two with house drinks and an overnight stay. Tel: (04) 525 8866, email th8palm.reservations@accor.com. th8palmdubai.com