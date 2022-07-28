Sponsored: An exceptional summer on Saadiyat Island awaits…

In the country over the summer? Give yourself a break and enjoy these deals at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort.

Here are 3 ways to enjoy summer at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Staycation

The resort is hosting a great summer staycation deal where you can nab up to 40 per cent off their flexible rate. Your staycation break will include breakfast, Dhs100 back in food and beverage credit to use during your stay plus a Dhs150 spa voucher valid from Monday to Thursday. You will even get access to the resort’s pristine private beach.

Stay on a half-board basis and get up to 40 per cent off their flexible rate which includes breakfast, complimentary lunch or dinner from a select list of restaurants, Dhs100 resort credit to use on food and beverages, Dhs150 spa voucher valid from Monday to Thursday, and access to the beach.

You can collect your Jumeirah One points when you book directly with Jumeirah.

Book here.

Sunset Afternoon Tea

Love an afternoon tea? Tean at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort offers up an Arabian experience on the boardwalk with beach views and personalised service. The set menu includes Arabian flavours including cold infusion options — one of the many highlights of the resort’s rich selection.

The offer is valid daily from 2pm to 7pm, which means you can pair your experience with sunset views. It will cost you Dhs360 for two.

Just for Dads

Does dad need a break? Book this special offer at Offside Sport’s Lounge that’s tailored for hardworking fathers. And it is much more than just a happy hour. From 5pm to 1am, dads can enjoy a burger and a pint of draft beer for Dhs125. Fond of roasts? Go on Sunday instead and enjoy a Sunday roast and a beer for the same price.

For more information or to make a booking, call 02 811 4342 or email jsirestaurants@jumeirah.com

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Al Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 811 4444. jumeirah.com