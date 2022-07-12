Sponsored: New rooms, sea breeze, pet-friendly spaces and savings…

Want to swap city skylines for a sandy beach with a view of Marjan Island? Head to BM Beach Resort in Ras Al Khaimah for a staycation the whole family will love.

The ultimate staycation spot is just an hour away from Dubai and has a great offer you’ll want to take advantage of this summer especially if you have a big family.

If you book one room, you will get the second room of your choice at a 25 per cent discount. The best news? The deal is valid until December 26, 2022.

BM Beach Resort also has two new room types to accommodate the whole clan.

The Standard Family Chalet is a spacious room with twin ensuite bedrooms. The 68-square meter chalet includes a private balcony that floods the room with natural light and offers up some great views.

The Deluxe Family Chalet is modern with great views from a private terrace. The 76 square meter space includes a two-bedroom ensuite chalet.

The new chalets will be able to host a maximum of six adults or four adults and two children, or two adults and four children.

If you have a furry four-legged family member, you don’t have to leave them at home as the Deluxe Family Chalet welcomes pets. You will need to pay a fee of Dhs200 per room per night for each pet.

Remember, BM Beach Resort is the only dog-friendly resort in Ras Al Khaimah so they will know how to take care of your pup and treat it like a VIP.

Make your bookings online here.

BM Hotels & Resorts, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, deal valid until Dec 26, Tel: (600) 566 600. bmhotelsresorts.com/experiences

Images: BM Hotels & Resorts