Let’s face it, we’re all looking for an easy way to save money this summer, without giving up our favourite luxuries. There’s a brilliant way to do both, and it’s as simple as downloading the More Cravings by Marriott Bonvoy™ app. This summer, the app is geared up to offer an array of the most delectable deals across the UAE, including 2 for 1 vouchers.

Open to everyone, More Cravings is the place to be inspired to try new restaurants, including some of the UAE’s most highly acclaimed hotspots. You can expect some of the fantastic restaurants featured in the Michelin Guide, including recipient of one Michelin Star, Torno Subito.

From now until the end of September, users can enjoy discount deals or 2 for 1 offers at participating venues on brunches, main courses, beverages, buffets and much more. Participating venues include Rhodes W1, Bleu Blanc, Zengo, Yalumba, Ashiana, Feast, The Viceroy, The Croft and many more. Marriott Bonvoy members can also earn and redeem points on dining in participating outlets.

Unlock the offers only on the More Cravings dining app which you can download for free here: qrco.de/morecravings-app-download or visit morecravings.com for more info.

