Sponsored: Celebrate the ‘Summer of More’ at Caesars Palace Dubai…

Excite your taste buds with multi-cuisine experiences at Caesars Palace Dubai, from celebrity chef restaurants, to picturesque pool and beach lounges. Enjoy Early Bird dining specials of 30 per cent off the total bill at Demon Duck by Alvin Leung, Hell’s Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay and the vibrant Havana Social Club on weekdays between 6-8pm.

Demon Duck

Under the watchful eye of celebrity chef and notorious TV personality Alvin Leung, Demon Duck is the eccentric Pan-Asian restaurant in Caesars Palace Dubai. Through his signature style of classic Chinese dishes given a ‘Demon’ twist, Chef Alvin presents his famous slow roasted Peking duck, along with other must-try dishes including crispy duck with hummus and pomegranate, Hokkaido scallops, yuzu lemon chicken, and wasabi shrimp on toast.

Hell’s Kitchen

If you can handle the heat, this is the kitchen for you. Gordon Ramsay presents his second Hell’s kitchen location, after Las Vegas. Guests can enjoy a range of classic British dishes, from beef wellington to sticky toffee pudding. While the popular brunch is on hold for August, there’s still plenty happening. Join either the red or blue team for Battle of the Menus every Thursday and Friday, enjoy unlimited drinks and top dishes at Hell’s Kitchen Supper Club every Tuesday, or shake up your weekdays with Gordon’s Express Lunch from Dhs135.

Havana Social Club

Music, culture, food and drinks combine at Havana Social Club. The lively spot transports guests to 1920’s Havana, blending Latin, Caribbean and European cultures to deliver a unique experience. Delicious Latin dishes set the vibe, as well as deals such as Let’s Taco About It on Tuesdays, You Make Me Go Loco night, Post Brunch Fiesta, Alma Latina Ladies Night, Havana O’clock Happy Hour, and Naughty Noches nights with Coyote Ugly dancers.

Family Fun

Families will love the new summer deal running at Bacchanal and Venus Ristorante. Between now and September 30, kids up to 12 can dine for free, per paying adult.

Venus Ristorante

Feel the magic of the Amalfi Coast on your doorstep at Venus Ristorante. The team, helmed by Chef Fabio Tramontano, have brought over all of the best aspects of Italian dining to deliver an undeniably authentic experience. From the Sisley prawns to the Sorrento lemons, guests can enjoy a real taste of Italy at Caesars Palace Dubai. Unmissable dishes include the new carpaccio di gamberi “Rosso Di Mazara”, minestrone freddo di verdure di stagione, and a classic vitello tonnato.

Bacchanal

Coming straight from Las Vegas, Bacchanal brings the same vibrant energy within the walls of Caesars Palace Dubai. Guests can enjoy indulgent dishes from the extensive buffet selection, sampling flavours from around the world under one roof.

Discover more at caesars.com.