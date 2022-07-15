New films to watch in cinemas this week: July 15 to 20
Movie options for adults and the whole family…
Planning on spending your week munching on popcorn or nachos and catching the latest blockbuster? Here’s a guide with trailers for all the new movies out in UAE this week.
For the adults
There Are No Saints
Starring: Ron Perlman, Paz Vega, Tim Roth, Neal McDonough, José María Yazpik
Genre: Action (18+)
For the kids
Mr Popper’s Penguins
Mr Popper is a successful real estate developer in Manhattan. He lives in a posh apartment on Park Avenue and is on the fast track to a partnership with a prestigious company. However, his life changes radically when he receives a final gift from his late father – a live penguin, which is soon joined by five more penguins. The birds’ antics soon win over Mr Popper, and as he bonds with the penguins, his chilly relationship with his ex-wife and kids begins to thaw.
Starring: Carla Gugino, Angela Lansbury, Jim Carrey
Genre: Comedy (PG13)
Paws of Fury
Starring: Samuel Jackson, Michelle Yeoh, Ricky Gervais
Genre: Animation (PG)
