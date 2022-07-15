Movie options for adults and the whole family…

Planning on spending your week munching on popcorn or nachos and catching the latest blockbuster? Here’s a guide with trailers for all the new movies out in UAE this week.

For the adults

There Are No Saints

Looking to start a new life, a former hit man (nicknamed the Jesuit), is unable to escape the sins of his past. With enemies on both sides of the law, he has nowhere to turn when his only son is kidnapped by a ruthless cartel boss.

Starring: Ron Perlman, Paz Vega, Tim Roth, Neal McDonough, José María Yazpik

Genre: Action (18+)

Tickets: Book now

For the kids

Mr Popper’s Penguins

Mr Popper is a successful real estate developer in Manhattan. He lives in a posh apartment on Park Avenue and is on the fast track to a partnership with a prestigious company. However, his life changes radically when he receives a final gift from his late father – a live penguin, which is soon joined by five more penguins. The birds’ antics soon win over Mr Popper, and as he bonds with the penguins, his chilly relationship with his ex-wife and kids begins to thaw.

Starring: Carla Gugino, Angela Lansbury, Jim Carrey

Genre: Comedy (PG13)

Tickets: Book now

Paws of Fury

A down-on-his-luck hound finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain’s evil plot to wipe their village off the map. With help from a reluctant trainer, the underdog must assume the role of fearsome samurai and team up with the felines to save the day. The only problem is… they all hate dogs.

Starring: Samuel Jackson, Michelle Yeoh, Ricky Gervais

Genre: Animation (PG)

Tickets: Book now