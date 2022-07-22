The UAE is so photogenic…

From Dubai famous landmarks to skyline shots, here’s what we found this week during our hunt for ‘Photos of the week’ on the ‘Gram…

Symmetry

The classic Burj Al Arab cityscape

The tallest building and its shorter compatriots

Dubai skyline

Sunrise at Al Jaddaf

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque never gets old

The Louvre Abu Dhabi

The President’s Palace

Fishermen encapsulated

Images: Instagram