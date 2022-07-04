From Love Islanders to former One Direction singers…

While the winter season’s influx of celebrities dwindles during the summer months, these lot aren’t put off by climbing temperatures. See all the celebrities spotted in Dubai this summer.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

Sal, Summersalt, Nammos, Cove Beach… British influencer Molly-Mae Hague and boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury sure know their way around Dubai’s best beach spots. To celebrate the Pretty Little Thing creative director’s 23rd birthday, the couple headed to Dubai for a mini-break at the end of May.

Helen Flanagan

Actress Helen Flanagan and her footballer husband Scott Sinclair travelled to Dubai for a beach break, where she shared with her 1 million Instagram followers that they’d had the “best family holiday” at Le Royal Meridien Dubai.

Wayne and Coleen Rooney

Former footballer Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen brought their family to Dubai for some fun in the sun last month. The family shared photos from their fun-filled getaway which saw them to take to the Arabian Gulf on a yacht, and pay a visit to Atlantis The Palm’s Aquaventure Waterpark. Coleen captioned her post “The Best Family Holiday.”

Lucy Fallon

Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon jetted off for a dreamy Maldives getaway last month, and on her way back to the UK the Brit star made a pit stop in Dubai. She was sure to make the most of her flying visit, sharing snaps at Black Tap, Caesars Palace and Aura Skypool.

Coleen Nolan

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan made a recent trip to Dubai with her family for a hen do, sharing snaps taking a dip in the hotel pool on JBR, and braving the heat to enjoy a desert safari.

Ronaldinho

Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, more commonly known as Ronaldinho, is a Dubai regular, and he’s been spotted in the emirate as recently as last week. The retired Brazilian footballer player shared a snap enjoying one of The London Project’s signature cocktails with his 67 million Instagram followers.

Darwin Nunez

Liverpool footballer Darwin Nuñez Ribeiro made sure to document his Dubai and Maldives getaway last week, posting a photo of him with friends dining at the swanky Bulgari Resort, as well as making the most of the climbing temperatures on a yacht.

Louis Tomlinson

The twice-rescheduled Louis Tomlinson gig at Coca-Cola Arena finally took place over the weekend, with the former One Direction star bringing his Walls World Tour to the city. At the gig, Louis performed some of his most popular solo songs, including Habit, Fearless and Change.

Georgia Steel

Former Love Island star Georgia Steel is a Dubai regular, and has made a recent visit this summer to enjoy some of Dubai’s top spots. Among them, she’s been seen dining at Dubai’s plate-smashing, zorba-dancing Greek restaurant, Opa.