The legendary DJ makes his welcome return to the UAE with a gig at Coca-Cola Arena later this year…

After a four-year hiatus, Dutch DJ Hardwell made a surprise return to music with a closing set at Ultra Music Festival in Miami back in March. At the same time, the former world’s best DJ unveiled plans for a 2022 world tour – which included a Dubai date in November 2022.

At the time, the location wasn’t confirmed, but Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena has now been confirmed as the stage for Hardwell’s return. Presented by Full Circle, Hardwell will bring his Rebels Never Die tour to the City Walk super venue on Friday November 4. Tickets are now on sale via the Coca-Cola Arena website, priced from Dhs175.

In 2013, Hardwell was the youngest DJ to be crowned DJ Mag’s World’s No1 DJ aged 25, a title he held for two consecutive years. As one of the world’s most recognised faces on the festival circuit, he became well known for his electric sets at the likes of Ultra and Tomorrowland, as well as his collaborations with stars such as Craig David, Jay Sean and Afrojack.

After a decade of touring and producing music, Hardwell announced in October 2018 he was taking a break from the festival circuit. So it was a triumphant display at Ultra Music Festival Miami when the dance music pioneer surprised the 150,000-strong crowd to close out the show.

On his last visit to Dubai, Hardwell told What’s On that Dubai is somewhere he’s always impressed by. “I like the crowd in Dubai because there’s a lot of energy and people are excited for the music which as a DJ I love of course,” he said ahead of his 2017 gig at Atlantis The Palm’s Nasimi Beach.

