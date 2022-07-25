The best things to do in Dubai this week: July 25 to 28

Bagatelle says goodbye, there’s sales across the city, and some tasty deals to sink your teeth into…

If you’re looking to say goodbye to July in style, we’ve found all the best ways to do it. From shopping sales to dinner deals, there’s plenty happening across the city.

Here’s 8 wonderful things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday July 25

Shop ’till you drop at a flash sale

It’s the 25th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises and to celebrate, on Monday, July 25, there’s a massive DSS flash sale is taking place. Shoppers can avail of up to 90 per cent off across a number of leading brands hosting unbeatable sales and promotions. The best news? The DSS flash sale takes place across more than 25 of Dubai’s beloved malls and shopping centres. The offer spans a number of items including fashion, home and outdoor furnishing, perfumes and cosmetics, optics, electronics, as well as supermarket and department stores.

Various locations, mydss.ae

Celebrate your birthday with a free dive at a top attraction

Incredible underwater attraction Deep Dive Dubai (DDD), is marking its first anniversary this week, inviting the UAE to join in the celebrations with offers, upgrades and events. Best of all for those celebrating their birthday this week, there’s a free dive on offer if you can show proof of your birthday.

Deep Dive Dubai, Nad Al Sheba, Wednesday to Sunday, 12pm to 8pm, from Dhs400. deepdivedubai.com

Tuesday July 26

Say goodbye to Bagatelle with a final farewell party

Join Bagatelle Dubai for an epic season closing party this Tuesday, as the lively hotspot prepares for a temporary summer closure to renovate. From 8pm onwards, Bagatelle’s resident DJ will be on the decks to keep the party going late into the night, complete with Bagatelle’s signature French Mediterranean cuisine, delicious drinks, and entertainment aplenty.

Bagatelle, Fairmont Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Center Area, 8pm to late, Tuesday July 26. Tel: (0)4 354 5035, bagatelle.com

Gather the guys for a steak night

Sophisticated steakhouse The Hide is a refined spot for a gents’ night this summer, with a daily deal available until the end of August. From 6pm onwards, guys can tuck into a two-course menu of classic pizzetta followed by an 800g Porterhouse Steak with a choice of sauce and side, plus three premium drinks for Dhs390. It’s served up to the sounds of live jazz.

The Hide, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, daily from 6pm, until August 31, Dhs390. Tel: (04) 432 3232, jumeirah.com

Sip sundowners at a new happy hour

Looking for an ideal post-work sundowner? Gather your crew and head to the contemporary Japanese restaurant and bar, ROKA Dubai for its brand-new happy hour, ROKA Nomikai. Sip on signature cocktails accompanied by a fine selection of Japanese nibbles, with stunning views of the Dubai skyline. Fresh serves include ROKA’s signature Fiero highball with a citrus twist, paired with bites of tempura and rolls.

ROKA, The Opus by Omniyat – Level 1, Business Bay, 4pm to 7.30pm Sun to Fri. Tel: (0)4 439 7171, rokarestaurant.com



Wednesday July 27

Check out a slick new sports bar

For those who love a good sports bar, Pier 7 has a new playground that’s perfect for kicking back with friends. Bedrock has officially opened its doors. Guests will be treated to no less than 20 screens around the venue, showing the latest live games, matches and unmissable sporting moments. Additionally, you can get in on the action with indoor games such as the latest technology in darts and the region’s best indoor golf simulator for some hearty competitive socialising.

Bedrock, first floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 578 1668 @bedrockdxb

Thursday July 28

Treat yourself to a long lazy lunch at Tamoka

JBR’s beachfront hotspot Tamoka invites diners to catch up over a long, lazy lunch this summer with a deal that includes unlimited food and drink. Available from 12pm to 5pm, Dhs225 per person gets you a sharing-style menu unlimited ceviche, entradas & ensaladas, along with a choice of free flowing white or rosé wine.

Tamoka, Al Mamsha Street, on the beach of The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, 12pm to 5pm daily, Dhs225. Tel: (0)4 318 6099 @tamokadubai

Head to a new live music night

Beautiful nautically-inspired Bar Du Port has unveiled a new roster of live music nights to keep guests entertained through the week. Thursdays are for sunsets and serenades, with soulful acoustic sessions from 8pm. It’s a perfect opportunity to check out their new menu, to which chef Hadi Saroufim has introduced the likes of slow-cooked globe artichoke with an oil lemon dressing; BDP Rustic Flatbread and Josper grilled baby quid with pomegranate and lime salsa.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour Pier Club, Dubai Harbour, 5pm to 3am Thursday. Tel: (050) 969 9820, @barduportdubai