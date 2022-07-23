Sponsored: Buhayra is our new ‘happy place’…

There are many reasons why Palace Downtown captures the imaginations of Dubai’s trend-setting revellers. But as a little insider tip — their luxury pool terrace, Buhayrah is a massive part of the appeal.

What’s so special about Buhayra?

You’ll find it nestled neatly at the edge of Burj Lake, which of course means spectacular views of the world’s tallest building. Making it a prime backdrop for date nights, mate nights and ‘just fancied a treat’ nights.

And just because it’s high on class, doesn’t mean it’s high on price. Their current daily 4pm to 7pm happy hour offer means you can pick up select pours from just Dhs35. And you can pair your discounted tipples with bargain hubbly bubbly from the shisha pipe, at just Dhs125.

Seating options include the magnificent waterfront decking or the stunning, immaculately appointed alfresco terrace between the pool and Burj Lake.

For a more exclusive rendezvous, there is also a series of private poolside cabanas (though happy hour prices are not available here).

What’s On the menu

Flavours come in the form of live, flame grilled fare, a conoisseur’s collection of mezze, family-style set menus, sociable sharing platters, refined Middle Eastern cuisine, and craft beverages, all served under the banner of warm Arabian hospitality.

What’s more…

Making a day of it? Why not drop by the gorgeous temperature-controlled outdoor pool for a dip, happy hour sips and indulgent cuisine past the lips. On that fitness tip? Healthy options include fruit platters, salads, maki rolls, seafood, tapas, tempura, calamari and more.

Buhayrah Lounge at Palace Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashed Boulevard Downtown Dubai, 4pm to 7pm. addresshotels.com

