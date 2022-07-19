It’s also available at The Maine Street Eatery in Studio City…

The Maine is one of our favourite spots for every occasion, whether it’s a family-friendly lunch at The Maine Street Eatery, a glam date night at The Maine Land Brasserie, or a lively ladies’ night at The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill in JBR. But now there’s another reason to add the original in JBR to your must-visit list this summer, as they’ve just launched a Saturday evening brunch.

Available from 7pm to 10pm every Saturday, Moon Brunch takes place only on the terrace of the chic JBR hotspot. But before you pack your fans, know that the terrace has gone undercover for summer, and is fully air conditioned, so you won’t be breaking out a sweat as you brunch.

The sharing-style package is priced at Dh390 per person, and includes three courses of Maine signature dishes, alongside an open bar of house wines, spirits and bottled beers. To kick things off, you’ll tuck into a round of signature fish tacos, crispy zucchini fritters, truffle pizza and bbq veal ribs.

Be sure to save room for the main event, where a Wagyu burger, gooey mac n cheese and a cooked-to-order sirloin steak are served with sides of fries, a creamy potato salad and coleslaw. Everyone’s favourite dessert, The Maine’s soft baked cookie, is the sweet final note everyone will be competing for the final spoon of.

As well as serving up the Moon Brunch on the terrace of The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill, the brand has also rolled out the Saturday evening brunch at sister restaurant The Maine Street Eatery in Studio One, with the food and drinks package and the pricing still the same.

The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, The Walk, JBR, 7pm to 10pm, Saturdays, Dhs390. Tel: (0)4 457 6719, themaine.ae