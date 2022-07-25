House package brunching from just Dhs135…

Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi has form when it comes to promotions audacity. Some of their past staycay packages have been the sort you have to read twice, just because, well it all seems too good to be true.

Yet it was. And there are the top tier dining outlets – Stratos, PJ O’Reilly’s, and Market Kitchen — with brunches, quiz nights, suppler clubs and, of course, incredible ladies’ night deals.

And for summer 2022 (until September 17), there is a pair of deals on select brunch packages at two of the venues that meet our sky high expectations square-on.

Partying in PJ’s

There’s 40 per cent off the house beverage package at PJ O’Reilly’s, usually Dhs225 — that’s a full Dhs90 off, securing you the brunching bag for a total of just Dhs135. A figure we came to without the use of a calculator. And you can’t prove otherwise.

Live at the emirate’s favourite craic shack, Hog fest 2.0 will see an assortment of free-flowing platters and signature dishes being served right from the kitchen as you enjoy banging tunes and the sunshine on the terrace. As another special little summer treat, pool access comes absolutely free.

Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street Al Markaziyah Area, Fri 1pm to 4pm, soft Dhs149, house Dhs225 and premium Dhs275. Tel: (02) 695 0515, @pjsabudhabi

Market value

Market Kitchen’s De’Vine 2.0 Brunch has two sittings each week. There’s a Friday evening option taking place between 7pma and 10pm and a Saturday one, from 12.30pm to 4pm. You’ll get the same mix of highly-rated international cuisine yum stuff at either slot, and with their 40 per cent off the (usually Dhs250) soft package, prices will start at just Dsh150, it’s an absolute steal.

Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Street, Dhs250 soft, Dhs375 house, Dhs499 champagne, Tel: (800) 101101, marriott.com

