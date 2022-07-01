It also includes features that allow you to pay bills, play games and book PCR tests…

When it comes to making video calls in the UAE, traditional international options like Whatsapp and FaceTime aren’t available. But if you’re looking to connect with loved ones back home, or catch up with a friend in the region via voice or video call, you can now do it on a new app, GoChat Messenger.

A new messenger platform launched by the UAE’s biggest telecoms operator, etisalat by e&, GoChat Messenger is a one-stop for fast, reliable private messaging. On the app, users can make free voice and video calls, send photos, videos and documents and create group chats with users all over the world. The app is compatible with both Google and Apple devices.

“GoChat Messenger is the latest addition to the suite of products and services that will benefit customers in the face of the ever-growing need for amplified connectivity in a post-pandemic era,” a statement from the brand said.

But as well as offering voice and video calling, GoChat also has some unique features such as local and international money transfers, news, games and can even offer home services. Similar to the Careem app, users can access home cleaning, home PCR tests and salon at home services, all with the touch of a button.

Aside from GoChat Messenger, video calling services available to UAE residents include Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet, although these are traditionally designed for making business calls. Etisalat’s existing internet calling platforms for social calls – Botim, C’Me and HiU – will still be available to users, according to the Etisalat website.

You can download GoChat via the Apple or Google Play store