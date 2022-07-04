Sponsored: Including a Wednesday wing night with wings for just Dhs3…

Looking for a fuss-free, wallet-friendly spot to see out the summer? American sports bar Buffalo Wings & Rings needs to be on your radar. With a whole host of daily deals, live sports and two handily located branches now found in DIFC and JLT, here’s why Buffalo Wings & Rings is the place to meet your mates this month.

Weekday happy hour

From Monday to Friday, you can get buy-one-get-one-free on a selection of drinks for ten blissful hours. A selection of wine, beer and spirits are included on the deal, all available from 12pm to 10pm.

Business lunch

Take a break from emails for Buffalo Wints & Rings business lunch, available every Monday to Friday from 12pm to 4pm. The two course meal is just Dhs49.

Taco Tuesday

All day every Tuesday, Buffalo Wings & Rings selection of meat and veggie tacos are just Dhs15.

Wings Wednesday

As the name might suggest, wings is something this joint does well, and every Wednesday, its entire offering is just Dhs3 per wing.

Thursday ladies’ night

Ladies, bring your besties to Buffalo Wings & Rings on Thursday, and from 6pm to midnight, treat yourself to three free house drinks. Cheers to that.

Friday DJ sets

Spin into the weekend with some groovy tunes spun by the resident DJs at both the JLT and DIFC locations. They hit the decks from 8pm.

Saturday brunch

With two Saturday brunch slots: 3pm to 6pm and 8pm to 11pm to choose from, everyone is welcome at Buffalo Wings & Rings for a weekend feast. You’ll get all-you-can-eat sharing plates of nachos, popcorn chicken, quesadillas and more with free-flowing drinks. It’s priced at Dhs119 with soft drinks and Dhs199 with house beverages.

Slider Sunday

Love sliders? Whether you like them meaty, saucy or packed with a punch, you’ll pay just Dhs15 per slider all Sunday long.

DIFC – Level C, Liberty House, Tel: (0)50 247 1226/(0)4 359 6900, JLT- Lake Level, Cluster U, Tel: (0)50 961 8122/(0)4 321 6112. ae.bwr-intl.com