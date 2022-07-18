Sponsored: 25 per cent off stays, complimentary breakfast and credit back to spend on dining and leisure experiences at seven excellent properties…

Summer in the UAE doesn’t have to mean hiding indoors and waiting for cooler temperatures to return. One of our favourite things to do with the weekends is retreat for a mini-break, and with JA Resorts & Hotels’ superb staycation deal, you can do the same without breaking the bank.

All summer long, JA Resorts & Hotels are rolling out the red carpet for unforgettable memories, offering staycation discounts and plenty of perks once you check-in. Until September 30, you’ll get up to 25 per cent off the best available room rates, a gourmet breakfast buffet included for free, and 25 per cent of your rate back in credit to spend on food, drink or experiences. You’ll just need to use code ‘SUMMER’ and book directly. Result!

Whether you’re treating the little ones to a holiday, escaping with your significant other for a romantic retreat, or getting your besties together for a fun-filled getaway, there’s seven properties across the UAE to choose from, all taking part in the brilliant staycation deal.

For action-packed getaways and endless activities, few Dubai staycations can compare to the supersized JA The Resort. Home to a trio of hotels, more than a dozen restaurants and activities that range from shooting to watersports, you can drop-and-flop by the beach or fill every hour with a new experience. Looking to head a little further out of town? Make the UAE’s first mountain resort, JA Hatta Fort, your destination of choice. Spend your days relaxing in the tranquil surrounds or make the most of the local nature with an early morning hike, sunset kayak or a nightcap under the starry sky.

For city-centric getaways, there are the options of JA Oasis Beach Tower and JA Ocean View Hotel in the heart of buzzing Jumeirah Beach Residence; or for those looking to shop ’till they drop there’s The Manor by JA, a stylish address minutes from Festival Plaza and Ibn Battuta Mall.

Find out more and book now at jaresortshotels.com/ja-summer-splash