We’re always on the lookout for outstanding summer staycation deals in Dubai. And if bargains on luxury holidays also happen to be your type of thing, we have a pair of absolute scorchers for you.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and the brand new Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort — two unashamedly grand desert island resorts, with a proven pedigree for delivering the most extravagant vacation experiences — are now offering 30 per cent off the price of all their accommodation, and a complimentary breakfast.

Just you, your crew, bright blue skies and the best brand of beachfront living for however long you plan to stay. To add an extra level to the indulgence to your trip, Anantara is also throwing in Dhs200 worth of spa credit for a journey into pampering bliss. The hardest decision then essentially becomes which paradise to pick, so we’re giving you a flying tour over both to help you decide.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

A real escape from the frenetic pace of the mainland, though still blessed with iconic Marina tower views. This hotel comes with some top tier leisure credentials. There are, for example, the Maldivian style overwater villas, 400 metres of pristine private Palm Jumeirah shoreline, a meandering lagoon pool with direct access rooms, a 50-metre outdoor infinity pool with Jacuzzi, exquisite Thai-inspired architecture, a tennis court, luxe cabanas, a ‘Villa-Host’ butler service, and an award-winning spa.

The cuisine scene is represented by a portfolio of restaurants specialising in the finest flavours from the Mediterranean, South-East Asia, Australia, Arabia and beyond. There’s a packed itinerary of watersports available, both motorised and manual, families can send little ones off on their own adventures with access to the Tuk Tuk Kids’ Club and Chill Teens’ Club. Which means mum and dad can have a proper holiday too.

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort

Found in a secluded outcrop of the hyper-exclusive World Islands archipelago, this new Anantara resort is quite literally a world away from it all. It’s an all-guest resort offering a truly unmatched level of privacy, wild blue yonder views and a dazzling collection of amenities.

Mornings on this private island can start with a dawn saunter across the sand, or striking a pose with salutations and affirmations with yoga sessions against a picture postcard backdrop. Later you can take a hamacland cruise across the glittering waters of the Arabian Gulf, with a picnic and access to on board hammocks. Or for something a little faster paced, you’ll find motorised watersports, fishing trips and stand-up paddle board excursions available. Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort has its own fitness centre, spa and kids club too.

In the evening, we dine of course — and in this little corner of the world you’ll find four cleverly curated restaurants offering, quite appropriately, a blend of international cuisine. And for a special after dinner treat, the cinema under the stars provides our favourite brand of moonlit matinee.

Upgrade the privacy of your stay yet further with a booking in a One Bedroom Beach Pool Villa, which comes with its own luxurious pool.

