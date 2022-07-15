Sponsored: W Dubai – The Palm’s AWAY spa is the ultimate sanctuary…

With summer stretching ahead of us, we’re thinking about how to fill it with all the best fun and relaxing activities. From vibrant pool days and rejuvenating spa sessions, to Michelin-starred feasts and extended staycations, W Dubai – The Palm has it all.

AWAY Spa isn’t a regular spa; it’s a stylish, contemporary and undeniably inviting spa, with some of the most intriguing treatments in town. Services have dedicated treatment spaces, from the couple’s suite to the hammam steam room, for those who love a Turkish bath. Or, relax in the plunge pool or whirlpool spa before your facial, wrap, or scalp treatment.

UAE residents looking for a way to unwind can enjoy a special deal at AWAY Spa. Stroll In, Strut Out is offering the ultimate relaxing spa experience, with 50 per cent off on all 60- and 90- minute massages, including DETOX, DE-STRESS, GO DEEP or RESET in July only or 30 per cent off until September 15. This offer is only open to UAE residents.

Keen to make a day of it? Enjoy a daycation for two at W Dubai – The Palm, including access to a Wonderful room from 10am to 8pm with complimentary Wi-Fi, and take a dip at WET or the beach. The package is priced at Dhs584 Monday to Friday, or Dhs784 on Saturday & Sunday, including Dhs200 beverage and food credit to be used in LIV or WET Deck. Plus, enjoy 30 per cent off massages at AWAY Spa.

If you’re looking for an epic day of equal parts fun and relaxation, AMPLIFY YOUR GAME offers a 60-minute massage at AWAY Spa, a main course and a beverage at WET or AWAY Spa Beauty Bar, plus complimentary access to WET, the beach, FIT and the indoor squash courts. Runs daily except Saturdays, the package is priced at Dhs599 per person.

To book, call (0)4 245 5533 or discover more at marriott.com.