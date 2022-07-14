Ayeeee Papi…

If you’re a Latin food lover, there’s a good chance you already know about La Carnita at Yas Bay’s Pier 71.

It’s a more grown up and, yeah we’ll say it — sophisticated version of the fiesta-fuelled North American import that got Dubai’s foodie scene ‘el shook’.

One of our favourite promotions offered by the authentic Mexican food cartel at both locations, is their Taco Tuesday. You get to load up and pack your own beef chorizo and achiote chicken hard shell tacos, with sour cream, guacamole, shredded lettuce, salsa fresca, chipotle mayo, pickled onions, pickled jalapeños, and shredded cheese.

The deal used to be restricted to six tacos per head, with the option of a margarita pitcher. But in incredibly exciting quota-breaking news, La Carnita has now upgraded the offer both in Abu Dhabi and Dubai allowing you vamooso unlimited tacos and margaritas for just Dhs250. This carnita-val is available for a two hour stretch any time between 4pm and 11pm.

Best of the brunch

If you prefer to save your raving to the weekend, you can always taco look at their Saturday brunch options.

The Abu Dhabi event goes down between 1pm and 4pm, for Dubai it’s 3pm to 6pm (Dubai also has a 9pm to midnight night brunch option). On the menu you will of course find tacos and other highly covetous aromatic Mexi street food; churros and more.

Packages start at Dhs199 for soft; Dhs299 for house (including spicy margs); and Dhs399 for the bubbles. Dubai’s night brunch starts at Dhs249 for the soft, it’s Dhs349 for house and Dhs449 for the bubbles package.

A case of the Mondays

The Abu Dhabi outlet also has itself a fuego little Margarita Monday with unlimited mugs of the most famous of Mexican blended bevs for just Dhs99. Which is great because if you’re anything like us, you can never have just Juan.

La Carnita, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)50 185 8068. lacarnita.com

Images: Provided