The case for vegetarianism and veganism is pretty iron-clad: healthier living, preservation of our environment – the list goes on. So where can vegan and non-vegans go in the UAE to get their meatless eating on? Introducing Wabi Sabi, Saudi Arabia’s pioneering high-end vegan dining and concept store, that’s now open in Al Quoz 2 Pond Park in Dubai, with two more branches opening in Mirdif Avenue Mall and Sharjah this month.

Tired of mass-produced foods created to look perfect on the outside while being packed full of preservatives and hormones on the inside, Wabi Sabi is a return to nature. Founded by Abeer Almutlaq, Wabi Sabi specialises in fresh, wholesome and delicious vegan cuisine born from her own curiosities about how best to live a healthier lifestyle. Signature dishes include the ATM burger and vegan escalope, both promising to fool even the most devoted carnivore. For sweet lovers, the Wabi Sabi ‘not for sharing’ cake is their best seller for a reason, while the chocolate sea salt cookies make the perfect treat.

Bringing a scientific approach to food through her own training in nutrition, Abeer understands that food is the body’s best medicine, so every ingredient is nutritious and sourced responsibly allowing diners to indulge in the most flavourful and wholesome food. Commenting on her reasons for choosing Mirdif and Sharjah as her next targets, Abeer said: “The UAE is such a foodie destination. The demand for healthy and conscious dining options is huge in this market and I felt that Sharjah and Mirdif were the perfect locations as there are no other brands offering such a concept.” Similar to Wabi Sabi in Riyadh, each branch will also include Wabi Sabi Boutique where people can shop products from a variety of local and international brands. From arts, fashion, home accessories, beauty and wellbeing products, the store offers an extension of the Wabi Sabi philosophy.

All Wabi Sabi restaurants offer dine-in experiences, as well as pickup, delivery, catering, and meal plans. Keep an eye on Wabi Sabi’s social media channels for official opening dates and news on upcoming wellbeing events and workshops within its restaurants and concept stores.

Wabi Sabi locations: Al Quoz Pond Park (Open now); Mirdif Avenue Mall (Opening August 2022); Aljada, Sharjah (Opening August 2022)

For more info, visit wabisabiksa.com, or follow @wabisabi_uae