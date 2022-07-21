Sponsored: Escape to a secluded oasis of luxury this summer…

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert racks up an impressive collection of staycation bucket list ticks.

A sparkling leisure jewell set in a 500-hectare conservation zone of pristine desert wilderness, life here offers a real and refined sense that you’re ‘a million miles away’ from the hustle and bustle of Dubai. And it’s just cooler. Both literally and figuratively. One of the immediate differences you’re likely to spot is how the region’s hemline of jagged mountainscape often helps keep the temperatures noticeably cooler than the UAE’s inner cities.

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert is on-brand when it comes to extravagant luxury and secluded privacy too — because staycations should be a treat. And whether you’re looking for pampering or adventure, chill or thrill, there are expansive itineraries filled with opportunities to do some truly amazing things.

We’ve collected just a few of the best ways you can explore the many and varied wonders of The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert.

Enjoy the privacy of an all-villa stay

This is your little piece of paradise and that means only sharing it with the ones you want. This is an all-villa resort, and every single one of the super luxe units comes with its own private temperature-controlled pool, overlooking the great amber expanse of the desert sands beyond.

Go on gastronomic adventures amongst the dunes

Throughout the summer, the resort’s award-winning restaurant, Farmhouse is offering a specially curated seasonal menu. On it you’ll find sustainably sourced meat from local farms, smoked in the onsite smokehouse, and fresh organic produce harvested directly from the hotel’s 450 square foot chef’s garden.

Experience relaxation enhanced by the secrets of the rainforest

Also found on the astounding hotel grounds, The Rainforest is a completely unique wellness destination — designed with the singular and specific mission to immerse guests in a world of relaxation and rejuvenation. The signature Rainforest Experience includes a curated wellness journey, comprised of 16 different stations, allowing a phased ascent towards calming serenity and sensorial bliss.

Take a nighttime walk on the wild side

Join one of The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert’s expert guides on a moonlit meander through the dunes. A safari under the stars that offers you a privileged eye on the habits of nocturnal desert animals, including foraging desert hedgehogs, scampering desert foxes, and the eerie glow of frog-eyed geckos.

Summer staycation packages for the palatial property start at Dhs1,900. To book, call: (07) 206 7777, or visit the ritzcarlton.com website.

