All aboard the mystery (Air)bus…

Not content with delivering ‘ultra low cost fares’ to a growing network of bucket list travel destinations, the region’s most prolific provider of cheap flights, Wizz Air is currently running a competition to take 100 “adventure seekers” on a “flight to an undisclosed destination”.

Yep you can go full Alex Gaudino (by way of a patronising explanation for Gen Z — that’s the DJ that dropped the track ‘Destination Unkonwn’ in 2003, before some of you were even born).

The competition started today, July 25 at 2pm and there are opportunities to win all the way to the competition close window, where the blinds come down, at 11.59pm on Sunday, August 7.

The mystery tour will depart from Abu Dhabi on Friday August 26 and return on Sunday August 28, 2022, transporting the plucky passengers to an as-yet-undisclosed-pin-drop. And who amongst you can resist the allure of the mystery box?

But where will you go?

Where might it be?

The current list of Wizz Air destinations includes Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Male (Maldives), Manama (Bahrain), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia).

But because of the logistics involved with visa restrictions for some nationalities, the destination is likely to be somewhere that’s visa-free specifically for UAE residents. Lest this turn into a massive PR backfire.

Fortunately for you, a member of the What’s On team recently put together a list of these destinations, which you might want to cross reference for clues, speculation or wild conspiracy theory.

Might you be tan-topping in the Maldives? Chasing waterfalls in Tbilisi? Or might you perhaps be ‘swept away’ to the unironically incredible carpet museum of Azerbaijan?

There’s only one way to take an active part in finding out where the geographical game of spin the bottle will take you…

How to take part

First, you need to make sure you’re following @wizzair on Instagram. Then you’ll need to share a travel post on the ‘Gram using the tag, #GetLostwithWizz — it will need to be hilarious, creative, exciting or adventurous (and gain a decent level of engagement) to capture the eyes of the comp callers.

The 100 winners will receive flight tickets for them and a plus one, two nights’ accommodation and travel insurance.

Images: Provided