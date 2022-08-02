Sponsored: Kick back, relax, and enjoy a feast of a lifetime…

To satisfy those cravings for Levant flavours, head to contemporary modern restaurant, Olea at Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates.

The menu is inspired by six nations: Syria, Palestine, Jordan, Southern Turkey, Lebanon, and Cyprus to bring you the best of Arabic delights.

Here are two great offers to try.

Kilo-meater kebab

This may sound like an eating challenge (well, depends on how you look at it), but this offer at Olea is for friends and family looking to share an assortment of Middle Eastern flavours.

Your loved ones will get to enjoy a whopping 1.5 meter ‘Kilo-meater’ skewer. It holds up to 1.5 kilos of different minced kebabs right from the grill. But, to start you off there will be cold and hot mezze platters with freshly baked bread from the stone ovens.

And of course, after all that savoury food, you can end the experience with a sweet treat that includes soft kunafa and baklawa ice cream. It is priced at Dhs225 per person and you’ll need a minimum of two guests to tuck in.

The kilo-meater kebab is available daily for lunch (1pm to 4pm) and dinner (7pm to 11pm).

Express lunch

For families looking for a quick bite to eat, head to Olea for their express lunch offer. There’s a spread of mouth-watering platters available which you can pair with desserts and beverages.

Your Arabian-based meal will include mezze such as hummus Beiruti, fattoush, falafel, cheese rukakat (a crispy cheese roll), lamb nakanek (a type of sausage) and more. For mains, you’ll have classics that include shish tawook, chicken kofta, lamb kebabs or lamb kofta. Pick your favourite from the list and have a great mid-day break. It is priced at Dhs150 per person.

Express lunch is available from Monday to Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm.

Olea Restaurant, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Tel: (0)4 409 5111. kempinski.com