Sponsored: Fun family days out filled with activities await…

Tired of hearing those moans of “I’m bored!” in the final weeks of the summer holidays? Then it’s time to plan a day out to Festival Plaza. This August, the fun-filled destination has done all the summer planning for your family, with activities aplenty for all ages to enjoy every weekend.

Here’s two fun-filled, family-friendly events to check out before school starts again.

K Market

Korean fever takes over Festival Plaza with a weekend market transporting you to the streets of Seoul. Graze on tasty and authentic Korean street snacks from stalls filled with favourites like tteokbokki, cheesiest corndogs and much more. Then you can shop ’till you drop from a range of the latest K-pop albums and K-cosmetics in between playing traditional K-games and watching live K-performances from fan-favourites Zenith, DxbFelicity and Pixies. Of course, you won’t want to leave without snapping your selfie at one of the Instagrammable photo ops.

Looking to learn a new skill? Korean language classes take place on both days too.

The Korean Market is on every Saturday and Sunday throughout August from 11am to 9pm at the Community Zone. Find out more here.

Summer Camp

Fuel your children’s creativity and discover their hidden talents with our summer camp workshops at Festival Plaza every Saturday and Sunday. When you spend Dhs20 at Festival Plaza, a child can enjoy free entry to the summer camp workshops, which allow them to get creative and try their hand at a whole host of hobbies. From science workshops to photography materclasses with Nikon that range from masterclasses in food photography, filmmaking, perspective photography and more – your children will be kept entertained while they learn new skills.

The Summer Camp is on every Saturday and Sunday throughout August from 10am to 6pm. Find out more here.