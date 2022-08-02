Tissues at the ready…

After a decade-long career as the world’s most famous cellists, 2Cellos are hanging up their bows. But not before one final farewell tour, which will bring them to Dubai on Saturday November 19. The show will take place at City Walk mega venue the Coca-Cola Arena, with tickets on sale now priced from Dhs250.

2Cellos, made up of classically trained cellists Luka Šulić and Hauser, began their world tour earlier this year and have so far performed sellout shows in France, Belgium, Germany, Italy and Austria. Concerts in Somabay, Egypt; and Dubai, UAE mark the start of the Asian leg of their tour. The duo have been performing and releasing music together for the last ten years, dropping six studio albums and garnering millions of views online. Their electric live performances have been enjoyed by more than a million people globally, who flock to some of the world’s most iconic venues – including the Royal Albert Hall in London and Australia’s Sydney Opera House – to hear 2Cellos perform their unique twists on movie soundtracks, pop hits and rock anthems. And that’s exactly what fans can expect when the guys land in Dubai later this year.

The pair recently announced that this will mark the last year they ever perform together, so this is your last chance to catch them live in action. “We will put everything we have learnt from playing together into these shows. They will be intense, they will rock, they will be touching, they will be emotional,” a joint statement from 2Cellos said.

Rising to fame with their 2011 rendition of Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal went viral, 2Cello’s high-octane way of playing has seen them amass 1.3 billion YouTube views. Musical greats like Steven Tyler, Andrea Bocelli, Red Hot Chili Peppers and George Michael are just a few of the names that the pair have performed alongside.

2Cellos live, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, 8pm, Saturday November 19, from Dhs250. coca-cola-arena.com