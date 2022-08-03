Sponsored: W Dubai – The Palm is the catch of the summer…

Luxury beach hotel W Dubai – The Palm is one of those bustling spots on Palm Jumeirah that you just keep visiting because of its unbeatable deals and cool vibes.

And this summer is no different. If you’re heading down this summer, here are 3 offers to take note of.

Akira Back

Iconic restaurant, Akira Back has launched a new wine dinner aptly named ‘Uncorked’. The experience includes a special pairing menu with a seven-course chef’s table menu.

Chef Giovanni Ledon, Akira Back’s Chef De Cuisine and in-house Sommelier, Irina Baeva will be your host for your experience. The seven delectable dishes are a blend of mouth-watering Japanese cuisine with Korean essence. Think avocado and caviar, panko fried Dibba Bay oysters and more. Each dish is further elevated with a glass of grape.

It takes place every second Thursday from 7.30pm. It is priced at Dhs699 per person. Book by calling 04 245 5800 or email akirabackdubai@whotels.com

akirabackdubai.com/specials

Torno Subito

Acclaimed Michelin-starred chef, Alessio Pirozzi joins Torno Subito in Dubai as the new Chef De Cuisine. Born and raised in Italy, Pirozzi found his way out of Italy across Europe where he gained culinary experience from working in Germany, Spain, and even the UK. And he is bringing his wealth of experience to Torno Subito.

In honour of the restaurant being awarded a Michelin Star, he is inviting diners to experience the ‘Best of’ menu at Torno Subito. The set menu includes steamed Mediterranean shimps, rock lobster roll, wagyu and more. Pay just Dhs450 and get a beverage pairing. Opt for grape and cocktail pairing for an additional Dhs250.

Pick from the lunch seating from 12.30pm to 3pm or dinner from 6.30pm to 10pm.

tornosubitodubai.com/specials

WET Deck

For good weekend vibes, beats and poolside dips, head to Wet Deck with mates from 12pm onwards. For just Dhs299 per person you will enjoy five select beverages and one bite from the food menu which you can swap out for an additional bevvy.

You can further elevate your experience by booking a premium cabana or a day bed.

wetdeckdubai.com/specials

W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent Palm Jumeirah, Tel: (0)4 245 5800. marriott.com