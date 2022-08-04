Sponsored: Whether you’re looking for a classical ballet, outstanding opera or a tribute to the King of Pop…

Dubai Opera is a stunning venue for any event and has played host to a diverse array of events from lavish dinners to tear-jerking musicals and everything in between. This September, the offering is as impressive as ever, with the state-of-the-art venue dropping four unmissable shows to treat fans of ballet, opera and pop.

To get you excited, here’s a preview of the four upcoming shows at Dubai Opera this September.

Romeo and Juliet

Romeo and Juliet, a ballet by Sergei Prokofiev, is based on William Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet and will present five shows from September 9 to 11. A synopsis of the tragic love story: A young man and woman named Romeo and Juliet fall passionately in love but their families are embroiled in a bloody feud. They secretly wed but the tragic events that follow turn this into one of the gratest – and most heartbreaking – love stories of all time.

Sept 9 1o 11, from Dhs325.

La Traviata

Tissues at the ready: This three-act opera by Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi features one of the most iconic, romantic, and tragic scores of all time, contrasting spectacular party scenes with tender, intimate moments. La Traviata tells the story of the tragic love between the courtesan Violetta and the romantic Alfredo Germont. Played out against the hypocrisy of upper-class fashionable society, Alfredo and Violetta’s love threatens to shame his family. When his father directly appeals to Violetta to relinquish her one chance of happiness, Violetta submits, and her act of self-sacrifice leads to her paying the ultimate price.

Sept 13 and 14, from Dhs325.

Ghostly Kisses

On September 17, Dubai Opera presents a one-night-only concert from the French-Canadian singer-songwriter Margaux Sauvé with her project, Ghostly Kisses. Expect to hear songs from her captivating debut album, Heaven, Wait, as well as some more sombre EPs.

Sept 17, from Dhs175.

Michael Lives Forever, A Tribute to Michael Jackson

Come Together with other moonwalkers to watch the tribute artist, Rodrigo Teaser, perform the best of MJ’s hits including Billie Jean, Thriller, Beat It, Smooth Criminal, The Way You Make Me Feel, Black or White and much more. Besides music that will see your feet being a Slave to the Rhythm, there will be time-travelling choreography and costumes – yes, the ankle-length silver single striped trouser, standout jacket – the works.

Sept 23 to 24, from Dhs295.

For more information and bookings Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com