Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center Abu Dhabi has built up a reputation for offering some of the capital’s most jaw-dropping food and beverage deals.

Combine those spectacular offers on drinks and dining, and the fact they are constantly remixed and reloaded to keep things fresh, along with the solid restaurant portfolio, attractive facilities like the rooftop pool and the convenient central location, and you have yourself quite the compelling leisure hub.

Join us on a whistle stop tour through some of the best reasons to check out (or check into) Courtyard by Marriott World WTC right now…

Hello Queens at Up & Below

Yes that’s right queens, this one is for you — a ladies’ night at the rooftop pool adjacent venue. Starting on September 1, and then every Sunday after — females frequenting Up & Below get access to unlimited selected sips and bar bites from 7pm – 10pm for just Dhs99.

Quiz Night at Up & Below

On Tuesdays we get to flex our grey matter on the collective trivial challenge of a brand new quiz night (8pm to 10pm). Round up your brainy mates, make excuses to your, ahem, other mates (no room for weak links in the quest for quizzing greatness) and strap in for a night of pop-fact jousting hosted by none other than DJ Sonya Mac from Radio 1. To help celebrate this carnival of the cranium — there’s a buy-one-get-one deal across the food and beverage menu all night long.

Afternoon Tea at Fifth Street Café

Activities at Fifth Street Café are a little more sophis-tea-cated, take their afternoon tea deal for example — available daily from 3pm to 6pm you get access to a assembly of scones, dainty savoury items, pastries, sweets and unlimited tea and coffee all at just Dhs85 for two people. We know you can do that maths yourself but just for exclamation purposes — that’s less than Dhs43 per person. And you can upgrade the experience yet further by adding a glass of bubbles into the package for an additional Dhs20 per head.

Lazy Breakfast at Fifth Street Café

And on the weekend Fifth Street Café is making a commitment to help you start your day in the bets possible way with a long, lazy, unlimited a la carte breakfast — featuring all the AM meal time big hitters for just Dhs75 per adult (or Dhs40 per kid). Available on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

Bistro Night Brunch

Also starting from September 1, Bistro is launching an evening of family-focused fun that will take place every Friday from 7pm to 10pm. It’s staged around live entertainment and a dedicated kids corner — with face painting and balloon art. Priced from Dhs199 (soft package) for adults and Dhs60 for kids, add Dhs99 net per person to upgrade to unlimited house beverages. And as part of the launch festivities, there’s a two-for-one deal for the mamas and the papas (Dhs99 each) throughout September.

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Up & Below open daily 3pm to 1.30am (2.30am on weekends), Fifth Street Café open daily 7am to 11pm, Bistro open breakfast 7am to 10.30am, lunch 12.30pm to 3pm, dinner 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (052) 914 12 07, diningatcourtyardabudhabi.com

