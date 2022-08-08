All-inclusive stays, a pizza pool party and some brilliant foodie deals…

Abu Dhabi, the weekend is so close we can almost taste it and if you’re wondering what to do with your time, wonder no more. We’ve rounded up 8 awesome things to do in the capital this weekend.

Friday August 5

Check-in for an all-inclusive escape

For UAE residents throughout August, a stay at the premium, all-inclusive Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island starts from Dhs1,600 per room per night. That includes full access to the resort’s extensive entertainment programme, pool and beach facilities, plus all your food and drink. There’s also 20 per cent off in-room dining and 25 per cent off treatments at Anjana Spa. Minimum two-night stay, valid until August 31.

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs1,600, until August 31. Tel: (02) 492 2222, rixos.com

Tuck-in at a tasty seafood night

There’s a brand new Benjarong experience at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, with an elaborate market-style display of the freshest and finest seafood. Available every Friday from 7pm to 10.30pm, a four-course menu features seafood delights that can be fried, grilled or wok-cooked to order, with a choice of oysters, lobster, gulf prawns and crabs all on offer for seafood lovers.

Benjarong, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street, 7pm to 10.30pm, Fridays, Dhs249. Tel: (0)2 698 8137, dusit.com

Saturday August 6

Enjoy some splashing brunch fun at Marriott Al Forsan

Khayal has launched a pool and family brunch deal on Saturdays from 1pm to 4pm with drinks, food and after-party fun at Appaloosa for Dhs395. If you’re looking to bring the little ones along, this family-friendly feast is just Dhs95 for children.

Khayal, Marriott Al Forsan, Saturdays 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395. @marriottalforsan

Get together with your besties for a Wizard of Oz inspired afternoon tea If you’re Off To See The Wizard this weekend, you’ll find the Wonderful Wizard of Oz at Abu Dhabi’s one-of-a-kind revolving lounge, Stratos. Here the magical themed Tippling Tea is available daily, and on weekends it’s available from 2pm to 1am for Dhs99, or come between 2pm and 4pm for the beverage upgrade and you’ll pay Dhs125. Tippling Tea, Stratos, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, 2pm to 1am Thurs to Sun, Dhs99. Tel: (800) 101 101, marriott.com Bounce around! Get the jump on your week by heading to Marina Mall’s extreme trampoline park, Bounce — and picking up one of their special passes. Inside there’s a Free-Jump arena; Slam Dunk zone; you can play Dodgeball; find the origin of fun in the Big Bag; dare you face The Wall?; or dive into the upgraded adrenalin of the X-Park?; Just here for the gains? You can also get involved with some Bounce Fit; there are also the elevated thrills of the Zip Line, the Quick Drop and Speed Slide. This summer, a special offer for Dhs120 gets you a two-hour super pass and a pizza. Bounce, Marina Mall, Sat to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thu and Fri 10am to midnight. Tel: (04) 3 211 400, @bouncemideast

Sunday August 7

Soak up the sun at a ladies’ day

Dubai’s original ladies’ day deal at Cove Beach proved so popular, it was a no-brainer to export it to the Abu Dhabi outpost when Cove Beach Maker’s District opened its doors. In Abu Dhabi, Rose All Day is every Sunday from 2pm to 7pm, where ladies can sip on unlimited beverages, graze on a chef’s selection of bites and enjoy access to the pool and beach all for Dhs149. Bringing the boys along? The same deal is Dhs249 for guys.

Cove Beach Maker’s District, Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, 2pm to 7pm, Sunday, Dhs149. Tel: (0)56 3987895, covebeachabudhabi.com

Have a fun-filled day of gaming

The Galleria Al Maryah Island offers 44,200 sqft of recreational adventure. There’s the synapse-jangling thrills of electronic entertainment; all the button-mashing fun of the video games arcade; and intense virtual reality (VR) experiences. Prefer your activities a little more analog? You can pick up sticky splits and prove your king pin credentials at their 12-lane bowling alley. And we might be taking it to the ‘Xtreme’ here but you can also double-bounce your bestie at the trampoline park, beat the peak on the climbing wall, or take on the Tag Arena’s timed obstacle course for leaderboard bragging rights.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday to Wednesday 10am to 10pm, Thursday to Friday 10am to midnight, bowling priced from Dhs25 per player per game weekdays, and Dhs35 per player per game at weekends. Tel: (02) 493 7400, thegalleria.ae

Make a splash at a pizza pool party

How do you make a pool party complete with DJ beats, a bucket of beers and pool access even better? You throw in pizza from The Westin Abu Dhabi’s beloved Sacci. That’s exactly what you get at the poolside of this gorgeous golf resort every Sunday, all for Dhs200.

Shades Pool Bar, The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, 12pm to 7pm, Dhs200. Tel: (0)2 616 9999, marriott.com