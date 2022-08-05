Dubai’s biggest bingo night is back with a side of serious 90s nostalgia…

So far this summer, Bongo’s Bingo events have seen headline performances from S Club Party and Fatman Scoop, and when the event returns in September it’s the turn of Brit boyband Five to grace the Bongo’s Bingo stage.

Bouncing its way into the Asateer Tent at Atlanis The Palm on Friday September 2, Bongo’s Bingo will welcome the boyband behind 90s hit Keep On Movin’ for an epic evening of 90s nostalgia.

Tickets are now on sale for Dhs150 via platinumlist.net.

If you’re not familiar with the Bongo’s Bingo concept, it’s just like normal bingo in the sense that numbers will be called and participants need to score a row to win prizes. What makes Bongo’s Bingo different to the type that your grandparents play, are the seemingly random prizes (think Henry the Hoover, cardboard cut-outs of your favourite day time television presenter, and giant fluffy unicorns).

The headline performance will see Five – now made up of three of the five original members – Sean Conlon, Richie Neville and Scott Robinson – take to the stage with some of their biggest hits as part of the show. Fans of the band can look forward to a string of their hits from back in the day like Everybody Get Up, If Ya Gettin’ Down and Keep On Movin’, as well as tracks from their fourth studio album released earlier this year, Time.

If past events are anything to go by, you’ll need to be quick if you want to get your hands on tickets. Get your gang to check their calendars sooner rather than later.

Bongo’s Bingo Dubai, Atlantis The Palm, Friday September 2, Dhs150. @bongosbingodubai, platinumlist.net