Need a serene spot to escape the city? A short drive out of the centre of Dubai takes you to Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, a gorgeous escape set amongst the rolling dunes of Dubai. But even if you’re not checking-in, you can still enjoy the five-star spoils of this desert getaway, with a trio of daycation packages to satisfy your mind, body and stomach.

Al Maha Bedouin Package

Spoil yourself with 12 blissful hours at Al Maha with the Bedouin Package, where you’ll get to experience all of the resort’s best bits. You’ll be picked up from Dubai and whisked into the sandy dunes in one of the resorts’ 4X4s for a morning of desert activities. A 45-minute wildlife drive is a first immersion into the locale, followed by an archery session, a golden hour camel trek and romantic sundowners to soak in the Arabian desert sun set.

Keeping you fuelled, there’s a hearty breakfast and three-course lunch served at signature restaurant, Al Diwaan. Keep cool with a table indoors or soak in the stunning views of the vast desert from the terrace. It’s Dhs1,150 on weekdays and Dhs1,350 on weekends.

Pool and Spa Indulgence Package

Looking to get a little pampering in this summer? With the Pool package, you can spend a day soaking up the sun at Al Maha’s pool, enjoy full access to the facilities at Timeless Spa and tuck into an array of Mediterranean-inspired dishes at A Diwaan for Dhs575 per person. Upgrade to include a choice of 60-minute spa treatment and it’s Dhs750.

The resort is running summer special discounts until the end of August, so be sure to book in ASAP.

Find out more at: Tel: (0)4 832 9900, almaha.com