Our new sundowner bar crush…

Yas Bay Waterfront neatly replicates the sort of entertainment district that you’d typically find in the emirate next door. And its focal point, Pier 71, comes with some considerable restaurant clout, but where do you go if you fancy sophisticated sundowners? Or a cheeky little after dinner night cap?

Siddharta Lounge, part of the Trilogy By Buddha Bar ensemble — certainly puts together a strong candidacy on paper. It’s obviously part of a much loved global nightlife dynasty (Buddha Bar), it sits right at the crowning tip of the pier’s promenade and we’ve heard they do a pretty good line in promotional specials.

Ingress to the venue is made via a dedicated lift service, which already makes it feel a little more exclusive than your average soiree spot (if a tad lazy, it’s only one floor up). Walking out onto the open plan, open faced terrace, with the yolky sun bleeding into the Gulf — Sid here, makes a very good first impression.

It is essentially an alfesco venue which, with the Al Raha riviera views, is an elemental part of its appeal — but during peak humid face-sweat frizz season it does pose an additional logistical challenge. They’ve met this conundrum head on with an armada of portable, camouflaged air con units, whose combined choral hum is hidden well below the atmospheric ethnic-electro beats.

Siddharta Lounge offers a Sundowner deal available from 6pm to 8pm between Monday to Thursday — you can get one of a select range of drinks, including cocktails with a side nibble for just Dhs35. The mixology is sound, and the nibbles are way beyond the sort of assorted nut bowl you’d expect to accompany a Dh35 sip. We plow through patatas bravas and prawn tempura with a ponzu dipping sauce and whilst dainty on the plate, they’re a heavyweight palate punch.

Appetites suitable teased, we order some salmon maki furai (eight pieces for Dhs110), guacamole with plantain chips (Dhs60) and grilled lamb chops (Dhs220). Light, elegant, perfectly prepped and absolutely faultless in flavour, it turns out this alternative to a restaurant also doubles as a pretty decent restaurant.

Verdict: When we visited (7pm on a Tuesday), the venue was quiet — but we can borderline guarantee the place will be rammed come the turning of the weather tides. It’s chic, sleek and if you like your date and mate nights with a touch of IG friendly ooh-la-la, Siddharta Lounge deserves your attention.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, open daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (050) 601 1194, @thetrilogybybuddhabar

Images: Provided.