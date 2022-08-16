Get clicked at a chiropractor and help erase your back pain and other ailments…

Long hours at a desk, too much time in the driving seat and not enough exercise make the UAE a hotspot for back and neck problems. Here’s a look at five chiropractors in Dubai.

Diversified Integrated Sports Clinic (DISC)

Disc, as it is affectionately known, is one of the city’s most popular clinics in town, particularly with athletes. Originally established in 2014 in Healthcare City (with a newer clinic now open in JLT), Disc was one of the first clinics to shun a clinical aesthetic in favour of a warmer, holistic, welcoming space. Led by top chiropractor – and all-round lovely lady, Dr Tamara Ghazi – Disc offers a range of services, including sports, family and regenerative medicine, chiropractic, physiotherapy, massage therapy and strength and conditioning.

Book in for a chiropractic treatment for Dhs590 (for a first session) and Dhs490 thereafter.

disc-me.com

Joint Space Polyclinic

Dubai’s newest physical therapy clinic has set up shop within one of the hip warehouse spaces inside Alserkal Avenue. Its founders, osteopath Kris Rai, sports physiotherapist Paul Morana and movement coach Pavlina Rai aim to create a ‘one-of-a-kind integrated concept’ that seamlessly offers physical therapy services, movement practices and education. The result is minimalistic yet beautifully designed space that combines Tulum boho aesthetics with top physios, chiropractors and movement coaches. Look out for its adhoc seminars and talks.

Book in for a chiropractic treatment with Dr Ranen Rambrij for Dhs550 (for a first session) and Dhs500 thereafter.

jointspace.ae

Pure Chiropractic & Physiotherapy

Located in Media City and Motor City, Pure was founded by Dr Nashila Farrah Jaffer in 2014 after opening a successful clinic in west London. The clinic focuses on prevention rather than cure with a range of treatments from chiropractic and physiotherapy to spinal decompression, dry needling and electrotherapy, a non-invasive medical treatment that uses small electrical impulses to repair tissue.

Book in for a chiropractic treatment for Dhs650 (for a first session).

purechirodubai.com

Up and Running

The self proclaimed ‘pioneers of integrated sports medicine in the UAE,’ Up and Running has been the go-to clinic for many long-standing Dubai residents. With two main locations (one on Al Wasl, and one in DIFC, with another rehab centre in Emirates Hills), the clinic offers a range of services from rehab to sports medicine and nutrition. For chiropractic services, Paul Cheung comes highly recommended.

Book in for a chiropractic treatment for Dhs595 (for 30 minutes).

upandrunningdubai.com

The Hundred Wellness Centre

More a retreat than a clinic, The Hundred Wellness Centre in Jumeirah was founded by Emirati Asma Lootah, an avid health and fitness enthusiast and sportswoman. The centre offers a wide variety of services from natural therapies to physiotherapy, chiropractic bodywork, rehabilitative Pilates and yoga to cutting edge technology like DNA testing, body composition analysis, and other treatments that not only heal but also diagnose and prevent injury and illness. The centre’s resident chiropractor, Dr Gary Fitzgerald works with everyone from office workers and homemakers, to pregnant women and elite athletes and he’s extremely popular in Dubai.

Book in for a chiropractic treatment for Dhs500 (for a first session) and Dhs390 thereafter.

thehundred.ae