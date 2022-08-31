Sponsored: Get ready for an evening down under…

On Friday September 30, renowned steakhouse Bushman’s will be hosting a one-off dining experience that’s sure to tingle your tastebuds. Found in Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Bushman’s is partnering with a popular Australian wine brand to offer guests an expertly paired dinner menu.

Sit back and allow the in-house sommelier to take the lead as you dine on a selection of grilled dishes paired with a balance of fine beverages. Bushman’s is known for its succulent meats, so you can expect a delightful flavour selection upon your visit.

The menu includes exciting options such as relish applewood smoked Tasmanian salmon, josper-roasted stockyard black Angus strip loin, and taste succulent cuts prepared with Aussie flair. Finally, end your meal with sweets temptations such as a 70 per cent chocolate Tim Tam tart, a mascarpone cream chantilly, or an ornate rie berry coulis.

Say G’Day and get in the Aussie spirit as you embark on a unique dining experience on the iconic Palm Jumeriah. Enjoy the milder climes and take in the Dubai skyline views from the outdoor terrace or soak up the atmosphere inside Bushman’s cosy venue.

The experience is priced at Dhs435 per person, for a four-course set menu paired with dessert and four glasses of Australian wine. Book your feast at Bushman’s now. For more information or reservations please contact restaurants.dubai@anantara.com or call (0)4 567 8304.

Bushman’s, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Friday September 30, from 6pm, Dhs435. Tel: (0)4 567 8304. @bushmans.dubai

Images: Provided