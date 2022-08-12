The new concept promises an ‘upscale experience that enhances the best of Italian culinary tradition’…

Dubai’s financial district has become synonymous with fine dining and luxury restaurant concepts, so it will come as no surprise to hear that another is on the way.

Accepting reservations from Saturday August 13 is Chic Nonna, an upscale Italian restaurant from Mine & Yours Group, who are also behind Italian seafood restaurant L’Amo Bistro Del Mare at Dubai Harbour. The two-storey space in DIFC was first announced in March 2021, so it’s a hotly anticipated arrival on Dubai’s dining scene.

The luxurious restaurant will feature an elegant Osteria gourmet restaurant on the ground floor, where diners will be able to pair fine Italian cuisine with vintages from the largest wine cellar in the city. Diners can pick a seat next to the open kitchen for a full view of the culinary artists at work. For an even closer look, there will also be a one-of-a-kind chef’s table experience within the kitchen itself.

The upper floor promises will house vibrant lounge bar and cigar lounge with a sleek terrace that offers Burj Khalifa views. According to the website, evenings at the lounge bar will come alive with live DJ sets and swing jazz style performers.

At the time of announcement back in March 2021, Chic Nonna’s Managing Partner and Director, Piero Giglio, said: “It’s a dream come true and an exciting opportunity to develop such unique projects in Dubai, aligning my experience with the values of Mine & Yours. Chic Nonna is the very embodiment of timeless Italy and the flavours we grew up yet with the vision of warmly embracing modernity in hospitality, cuisine and style.”

Chic Nonna, DIFC, opening August 2022. chicnonna.com