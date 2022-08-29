Start the new week, and new school year, off on the right foot…

We know how busy the first week back can be, between school drop offs, end of summer traffic, and not to mention, holiday blues. So we’ve put together a list of things to do in Dubai this week to keep you and the whole family happy…

Monday, August 29

Grab an after-school treat at SALT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S A L T (@findsalt)

For one day only, all students of the UAE and KSA that visit any SALT branch in their school uniform will get a free softie ice-cream.

Monday, August 29 until 5pm. linktr.ee/findsalt @findsalt

Fall in love with authentic Italian food at Fi’lia

Whether you are planning a sophisticated business lunch or fancy dinner with a view, Fi’lia has the perfect authentic Italian treat in store for you. Introducing: ‘Pizza n Spritz’ – every Monday, enjoy a pizza – try their famous ‘Nduja pizza – and a beverage of choice (including Aperol Spritz) for just Dhs99 per person.

Dhs99 per person, Mondays – 12pm onwards, Fi’lia, 70th floor, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences Dubai, UAE. Tel: (0)4 607 0770. @filiadubai

Tuesday, August 30

Get back into the swing of things with Boxica

Promising more than just physical results, Boxica located in Studio City, prioritises mental health and wellness. Encouraging people of all fitness-levels to slip on some gloves, they offer a diverse range of mood-boosting classes combining cardio, agility, and strength-based exercises – and ultimately using boxing as a form of therapy. If you are up to the challenge, Boxica are offering first timers their first 3 classes for Dhs149.

Starting from Dhs149. Boxica, The Hive, Studio City, Dubai. Tel: (0)55 483 8361. boxica.ae

Live music, unlimited wings, and the world’s largest fountain show at Social Distrikt

Got midweek plans and not sure where to go? Head to The Pointe for front-row views of the fountain accompanied by live music and unlimited wings, sliders, and fries at the Social Distrikt’s Tuesday night celebration – Live at the Distrikt – every Tuesday from 8pm until 11pm for just Dhs90 per person.

Live at the Distrikt. Dhs90 per person. Every Tuesday, 8-11pm. Social Distrikt, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)52 515 8995.

Wednesday, August 31

Get in with a chance to win a whole year’s worth of school fees at City Centre Deira

Shop your back-to-school essentials this week at City Centre Deira and you could be in with a chance to win Dhs30,000 worth of school fees as part of Majid Al Futtaim’s Back to School initiative. All you need to do is spend Dhs300 at City Centre Deira to be in with a chance to win and receive Dhs25 cashback to shop at Carrefour. Winners will be announced in September 2022. Good luck!

Offer ends August 31, City Centre Deira, Port Saeed, Dubai. citycentredeira.com

Thursday, September 1

Girls night out at Buffalo Wings & Rings Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buffalo Wings & Rings (@buffalodubai)

Step up your ladies night game at Buffalo Wings & Rings. From 8pm onwards, ladies can indulge in not one, not two, but three complimentary house beverages while tucking into some seriously satisfying burgers, tacos, wings, and sharing favourites.

Thursdays, 8pm onwards. Liberty House, DIFC, Dubai and Cluster U, JLT, Dubai. ae.bwr-intl.com

Images: Provided