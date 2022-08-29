The new councils aim to develop and modernise Dubai’s media sector…

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, has announced that in line with HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai’s vision to develop and modernise Dubai’s media sector, two new councils have been formed.

These formation of the Media Advisory Councils include the Content Creation Advisory Council and a Publishing Advisory Council; both in affiliation with the Dubai Media Council.

Both councils are formed of nine people, headed up by a chairman. Each of the teams have a selection of tasks to carry out in order to achieve HH Sheikh Mohammed’s vision, as instructed by HH Sheikh Ahmed.

I personally follow up on the outcomes and recommendations of the task forces. I am confident that their efforts will culminate in a comprehensive plan that will contribute to developing the media sector, and attract local talents capable of making a difference. — Ahmed bin Mohammed (@AhmedMohammed) August 28, 2022

Announcing the council formation on Twitter, HH Sheikh Ahmed said: “In line with the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed to develop and modernise Dubai’s media sector, we approved the formation of Advisory Media Councils to enhance the development process through recommendations and ideas. I personally follow up on the outcomes and recommendations of the task forces. I am confident that their efforts will culminate in a comprehensive plan that will contribute to developing the media sector, and attract local talents capable of making a difference.”

These tasks include proposing suggestions and recommendations related to the creation or publishing of media content, serve as an advisory body on policies and work processes, submit recommendations and policies for approval, propose plans and initiatives to boost Emiratisation and attract and retain talent in the content creation or publishing sector, implement international and regional best practices, and meet periodically to submit reports and make recommendations.

Image: Twitter