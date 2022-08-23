The fitness boutique is famed for its hardcore approach to getting gains…

We have a bit of a love-hate relationship when it comes to HIIT (high-intensity interval training). It is undoubtedly one of the best ways humans have come up with to shed a ton of timber fast. On the other hand, unless you’re already in pretty decent condition the first session has the potential to leave you with shaky limbs, and possibly even the overwhelming compulsion to dry wretch over a bin. Or maybe that’s just us.

That just means it’s working though, and rarely does it work better, with more instantly visible results and in a more enjoyable environment than at global fitness sensation, Barry’s. They currently have three hubs in the UAE, and launching in September, their fourth store here will also be Abu Dhabi’s first.

It’ll be beefing up the leisure credentials of The Galleria Al Maryah Island, which with its sparkling array of top tier restaurants will now provide, in equal splendour, both the cause and the cure for wanting to go to the gym. You’ll find it on Level L1-South (next to Burberry boutique).

Why Barry’s?

Self-billed as the ‘The Best Workout in the World’ — there’s some muscle behind that claim. The HIIT classes that take place in their famous Red Room (sporting a low red-lit rave vibe, that makes everybody look good) can burn up to 1,000 calories in a session.

Here your workout is split by intermittent switches between floor work and treadmill beasting, resulting in an all-round physical tune-up.

They also offer LIFT classes, a slower 50 minute flex sesh which focuses on “building muscle mass and concentrating on form”.

To keep things fresh at these seven-days-a-week classes, there will be a mix of members from the charismatic training entourage leading proceedings. You’ll also find ladies only classes, themed classes, live DJ classes, and challenges available to book in on the super handy Barry’s app.

Barry’s Fuel Bar has a delicious and nutritious menu of more than 20 different shakes, and there’s an apparel store that periodically pairs the slick in-house design team with international and home grown fashionistas, for exclusive collab athleisurewear. That yes, can also be worn at Spinney’s for a deli counter run.

Barry’s, The Galleria Al Maryah Island. Tel: (02) 582 0755, @barrysuae

Images: Provided