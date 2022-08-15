Blockbusters but make it alfresco…

Last seen in 2019, the popular ‘Yas Movies in the Park’ weekend is now confirmed to return to the UAE’s entertainment capital this November.

Taking place amongst the appropriately cinematic scenes of the Yas Links golf course greens for the very first time, Yas Island’s largest outdoor movie marathon will be hitting the big screen over the November 5 to 6 weekend.

Just as before, the festival is absolutely free (although you’ll need to secure your tickets by registering in advance) there’ll be three movies each day and a whole carnival of side show fun stuff to get involved with including arcade games and dining experiences.

Retropolis

This time around there’s some big 80s ‘Miami neon’ bandwagon energy being driven to the box office bonanza, with epochal movies, music, juice bars, computer games, neon pool tables, pinball machines, air hockey, and other nostalgia-pinging gadgets — heavy on synth, light on the number of sequinned gloves.

The team behind the event, Brag hasn’t announced the movie line up yet, but we know that during the day – the emphasis will be on family-friendly, old school classics, with gears shifted for a more grown-up centric evening showing.

Speaking about the announcement, General Manager of Brag, Omar Kawas said: “If you want to revisit some of your best childhood memories, watch timeless classics, and get feel-good vibes, then this is the place to go.”

“Fun for the whole family with our interactive games, arcades, and iconic movies, this festival is not to be missed. We are delighted to be able to bring this free community showpiece to Abu Dhabi and give people a throwback like no other.”

Register now at yasmip.ae, free, November 5 to 6.

Images: Unsplash