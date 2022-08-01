Sprinkling a little bit of inspirational glitter on your week…

Looking for some fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week? Here’s a great round-up…

Monday, August 1

Seal the deal over a business lunch at West Bay Lounge

Take a break from your desk for lunch and tuck into a business lunch at West Bay Lounge. The deal runs from 12pm to 3pm and you can pick from a two-course set menu for Dhs99 or a three-course set menu for Dhs119. Mains on the menu include a selection of seafood risotto, chicken escalope and more. You can even get a takeaway coffee for Dhs20.

West Bay Abu Dhabi, Corniche Road, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, weekdays 12pm to 3pm, Tel: (02) 692 4375, @westbayabudhabi

Tuesday, August 2

Get creative at a wearable wire art workshop

Unleash your creative side at this workshop at Warehouse421 on August 2 post work hours. For Dhs120, you will learn how to create a wearable art piece using copper wire. You will learn about wire art followed by the workshop where you will create your own one-of-a-kind wearable piece of art. Book your spot here.

Warehouse421, Zayed Port, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 676 8803. warehouse421.com

Wednesday, August 3

Dine at new sleek new hotspot Kai

Kai Abu Dhabi opened at the end of May and is a super Instagrammable spot for the party crowd in the capital. The restaurant welcomes guests from 6pm until 3am every Tuesday to Sunday with three seatings: the first for early diners from 6pm to 9pm and the second dinner sitting is from 9pm to 11pm. After 11pm, Kai transforms into a late-night lounge, perfect for those looking to dance the night away. The new restaurant has got What’s On Abu Dhabi’s Chef of the Year 2022 Sharbel Akiki behind the menu, who’s also behind the hugely popular Stouff Beirut, so you know you’re in for a culinary treat.

Level 4, The Hub, WTC Mall, Abu Dhabi, 6pm to 3am Tues to Sun Tel: (056) 688 4045, @kaiabudhabi

Check out the cool new art instalments at Yas Bay Waterfront

Love art? Pop on over to Yas Bay Waterfront where you can check out two new art installations. Go see Flower Parent and Child by artist Takashi Murakami and Final Days by popular American artist and designer, KAWS. The two new artworks now bring the collection at the popular destination up to 12, so go check them all out.

Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (800) 927229. yasbay.ae

Thursday, August 4

Ladies, try the new Italian High-Tea at Cipriani Yas Island

Want an indulgent summer treat? Head to Cipriani Yas Island. The Italian restaurant has launched a new high-tea running from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The tiers hold a selection of sweet and savoury treats including chocolate cake, profiteroles, lemon tart, Harry’s Pierini and tramezzini with chicken and lettuce, and more. Make a reservation on 02 657 5400.

Cipriani, Building 1 Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 657 5400. ciprianiyasisland.com

Indulge in a cheese and wine pairing at Jazz & Fizz

Love a combo of cheese and wine? Head to Jazz & Fizz at Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche. For Dhs105, savour a selection of unique cheese flavours from sharp and crumbly to rich and creamy. You will get two glasses of house wine to pair it with plus a panoramic view of the Corniche. It’s available from Tuesday to Sunday. Book here.

Jazz & Fizz, Level 36, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Tue to Sun Tel: (02) 813 7890, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Images: Supplied