A new adventure ropes course will add to the slew of attractions at the action-packed destination…

Dubai’s beloved adventure and glamping destination, Hatta, will reopen for its fifth season on Thursday, September 15. Inviting guests to once again explore the great outdoors just 90 minutes outside of Dubai, both Hatta Wadi Hub and Hatta Resorts will reopen on the same date.

You’ll be pleased to hear that all of your favourite alfresco activities will return. So you’ll be able to enjoy a day of archery, ziplines, axe-throwing, paragliding, horse riding and off-roading on electric scooters. There will also be a brand new addition – an adventure ropes course – which both children and adults can test their nerves and athleticism on.

Hatta Resorts are now open for bookings

Eager to swap city skylines for Hatta’s stunning mountain ranges? Hatta’s array of rustic-luxe glamping options is now open for bookings from September 15.

Here are the starting prices:

Sedr Trailers: From Dhs900

Damani Lodges: From Dhs1,000

Hatta Dome Park: From Dhs1,000

Caravan Park Hatta Resort: Dhs1,000

If you can’t wait until September, some Hatta attractions remain open through the summer including Hatta Kayak. Open from 7am to 11pm and 3pm to 9pm, there’s kayaks, pedalos, water bikes and electric donuts for singles and doubles available to hire. You can still take to Hatta’s hiking and biking trails through the summer, although visitors are advised to be cautious when hiking and cycling during the summer and plan their trips around the summer heat. You’re welcome to take your own mountain bikes if you have them, or rent a bike from Hubbers , the mountain bike centre at Hatta Wadi Hub.

Last season, Hatta had its most successful season in four years, welcoming more than 200,000 visitors across its 8-month run.

For more information or to make your staycation bookings, head to visithatta.com

Images: Social/Supplied