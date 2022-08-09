Our epic weekend at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr did not disappoint…

You know the drill by now, we like to spoil you. So when we throw a weekend getaway, we do it in style. Which is exactly what happened last weekend, when we teamed up with our fabulous friends at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr to bring you the first Abu Dhabi Lock In of 2022.

If you weren’t there then you missed out. But fear not, as we’re here to update you on everything that went down. Feel that FOMO no more…

Our guests enjoyed a stay at the grand, five-star hotel, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, and were treated to the house package of the outstanding Friday brunch at CuiScene, where live stations of fresh seafood, homemade pasta, neat sushi and roast meats were matched only by the excellent array of beverages put on by our friends at GMP. The after brunch soiree hosted at Marco’s was the perfect opportunity to let your hair down, with tunes spun by DJs Equinox Events and Kahlid Saeed, keeping you dancing into the night. And few could resist getting snapped by the brilliant team from Fame Spin.

Pre-brunch pampering with La Poupee Beauty Centre had our guests all glammed up for the afternoon; full body workouts went down with the bendy crew from Bodytree; the art of blissful zen was sought with a sound healing session by Seven Wellness; you hit the water on jet skiis, banana boats and kayaks courtesy of Iron Waves Boat Rental & Watersport; and as always the epic adventuretainment was supplied by BoxedIn and Prison Island, who brought an ensemble of their fiendish tests of skill and smarts.

It was a genuinely outstanding staycation, and the thanks for that rests with our partners, the super friendly and uber professional team at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr and of course you, our guests. These events are literally NOTHING without your incredible energy. Thank you.

If you missed out, there will be plenty more Lock In action to come in 2022. Sign up on the form below to be one of the first to know.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 654 3333, fairmont.com/abu-dhabi

Images: What’s On