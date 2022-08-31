Au clair de la Louvre…

One of the best things about Louvre Abu Dhabi is that the exterior is as much a work of art as you’d find on the inside. Like a dating profile, proudly proclaiming transparency “what you see is what you get”— art inside art is an awe-inspiring cultural inception story.

But what if there was a way to see the Louvre in a completely different light? An entirely new way for your eyes to drink in that design masterpiece of a dome and all the glorious geometric eccentricity of the building’s main structure.

Things to canoe

Seahawk.ae offers kayak tours of the great museum/art gallery, which is a pretty good place to start. They allow you to observe the buildings and take selfies from privileged, rarified angles. New trophies unlocked.

Then there’s the fact that Seahwak.ae also offer tours at night — the dance of artificial light and shadow creating a very different sort of show. And then finally once a (lunar) month you’ll be able to do it on a full moon. The next time that will be possible, is the weekend of September 10 and 11 — both Saturday and Sunday will offer departures of 7.30pm and 9pm. All at a cost of Dhs129.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sea Hawk Water Sports 🛶 (@seahawk.ae)

Lunar landings

So whether or not you believe that the arbitrary position of the moon in relation to the earth and the sun is able to effect your mood, or the magic of your crystals, or you just think things look prettier in the full moon’s luminous glow — you can experience a true work of human wonder, lit by one of nature’s too.

Un petite night cap

And if you fancy finishing your evening off with finessse, why not check out Fouquet’s hidden bar? Yep, there’s a hidden bar at Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Accessed via a secret door inside Saadiyat’s charming brasserie Parisienne, Fouquet’s — is the super chic, Le Marta. It’s a low-lit, burgundy-spun Aladdin’s cave of tasteful design. Inside you’ll find a bar stocked with sophisticated tipples and mixologists of note

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, 7.30pm and 9pm on Sep 10 and 11, Dhs126. Tel: (02) 673 6688, sea-hawk.ae

Images: Provided