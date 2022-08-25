Sponsored: The island that has it all…

Regarded as one of the most famous man-made islands in the world, Palm Jumeirah has much to be marvelled at. From world-class hotels, superior restaurants and stunning beaches, to epic shopping, jaw-dropping attractions and so much more, Palm Jumeirah has something new to discover with each visit. Whether you’ve been in Dubai for two years or 20, a staycation on Palm Jumeirah is always a good idea.

Sprawling with hotspots, the day-to-night destination will leave you spoilt for choice, with a range of hotels to suit any taste or budget, with even more on the way very soon. From The St. Regis Dubai Palm Jumeirah to Atlantis, The Palm, there’s a huge selection of properties to choose from. And, before the end of the year, Palm Jumeirah will also welcome Voco, Hilton, Marriott, Atlantis The Royal, NH Hotel and more.

The fun-filled island is bustling with brilliant activities to enjoy during your stay, from beach days under the sun at Palm West Beach and luxe poolside sessions at chic lifestyle destination The Club, to lunch by the beach at Club Vista Mare, breathtaking sights at The View and The Palm Fountain, foodie exploration at The Pointe, retail therapy at Nakheel Mall and Golden Mile Galleria, as well as the convenient public transport, Palm Monorail which will soon launch its new stop at The Pointe.

If Michelin-starred dining is more your style, Palm Jumeirah as a destination picked up a total of 10 stars in this year’s inaugural guide. Dine at two-star restaurant Stay by Yannick Alléno, or one-star eateries Torno Subito, Tresind Studio, Hakkasan, and Ossiano.

If that’s not enough to keep you occupied, how about a splash fest at Aquaventure Waterpark? Or a spa day at Sofitel The Palm? Or a helicopter tour around The Palm? The possibilities are truly endless.

